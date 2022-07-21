Fans applaud BTS's V for his significant power, as a restaurant he went to in a recent vlog has gained traction

BTS's V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently demonstrated his power again after the restaurant he recently went to became a hot spot for patrons and visitors. Fans also praised V for always giving his support to the small business and for his big influence.
BTS's V released a vlog on July 9 where he was seen doing many activities like driving, grooving, jamming to his favorite music, and enjoying his time. In the vlog, he visited a restaurant that became popular as soon as the vlog was out.
Fans are praising BTS's V for his powerful impact as the restaurant he visited becomes popular
Fans were happy that V supported the small business as his powerful presence made the restaurant popular and helped the establishment boost its business. Fans have been tweeting about V's gesture since the singer released the vlog.
V is also receiving praise for his sweet gesture towards the restaurant staff and his interaction with the production crew while eating at the restaurant, as seen in the vlog.
The power of V was immense as the restaurant had a huge crowd in it. It was also reported that the number of visitors has increased and the restaurant even ran out of ingredients due to the high demand from the huge crowds thronging the establishment.
It was reported by a Korean media outlet that the restaurant owners were also thankful to BTS's V and they even placed a sign with the singer's photo and it says,
"The place where BTS V-nim visited."
Fans couldn't help but applaud the singer for using his significant influence to great use. BTS's V has promoted many small businesses in the past and has influenced the public positively.
Meanwhile, in a recent vlog, he also listened to many tracks from various artists, including Filipino singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas, and because of that, the Filipino singer's song Sorry garnered love from the audience as it was included in the Philippines' Spotify Vida Song just after V's vlog. Paolo Sanderjas was also thankful to V and shared his gratitude for sharing his song.
More on BTS' V huge positive influence
Fans have seen this new side of V multiple times before, which clearly shows his passion towards other artists and creators. Previously, he also supported an amazing but lesser-known YouTube creator.
The creator, high school student Matthew Chun, went from 300 subscribers to over 50,000 after V shared a link to his video on the Weverse app.
Another instance of V supporting a small business was when he supported an independent artist, Kate Rowland, by wearing one of her brand's paint palette pins to the airport. The small business boomed and fans were able to see V's effect once again.