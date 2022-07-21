Create
Fans applaud BTS's V for his significant power, as a restaurant he went to in a recent vlog has gained traction

BTS's V (Image via Instagram/@thv)
BTS's V (Image via Instagram/@thv)
Kumari Khushboo
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 21, 2022 04:17 PM IST

BTS's V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently demonstrated his power again after the restaurant he recently went to became a hot spot for patrons and visitors. Fans also praised V for always giving his support to the small business and for his big influence.

BTS's V released a vlog on July 9 where he was seen doing many activities like driving, grooving, jamming to his favorite music, and enjoying his time. In the vlog, he visited a restaurant that became popular as soon as the vlog was out.

Fans are praising BTS's V for his powerful impact as the restaurant he visited becomes popular

Fans were happy that V supported the small business as his powerful presence made the restaurant popular and helped the establishment boost its business. Fans have been tweeting about V's gesture since the singer released the vlog.

@v_hotrends MOST IMPACTFUL IDOL WORLDWIDE TAEHYUNG #KIMTAEHYUNG #BTSV #V テテ #キムテヒョン #金泰亨 #방탄소년단뷔 #TAEHYUNG
[📰] TAEHYUNG VLOG EFFECT “BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has shown his impact once again. The restaurant which featured in his VLOG is seeing huge crowds. It seems people had to be sent away as they ran out of food and ingredients.” https://t.co/ek5hwBVQiH
Going to this restaurant and trying the dish that Taehyung ordered is on my bucket list now. But I also really really really wanna go to that gazebo at the lake. That place has become one of the most romantic places in the universe cuz of Taehyung. 💜 youtu.be/idcJbsGekhw twitter.com/Z__Hye/status/…
@bollywood_life Are we at all surprised tho🥰💜 it's the Kim Taehyung effect! Also, how absolutely ADORABLE was that scene in the restaurant?! Kim Taehyung is the sweetest kindest cutest boy🥺💜 #V #BTSV #Taehyung @BTS_twt youtu.be/idcJbsGekhw
Taehyung #BTSV Visited Restaurant In His Recent Vlog Becomes A Viral Hot Spot For Netizens.V’s visit impacted the small business! Restaurant he had a meal, got run out of food.RTMOST IMPACTFUL IDOL WORLDWIDE BTS V #KIMTAEHYUNG #BTSV #V テテ #キムテヒョン #金泰亨 #뷔 #TAEHYUNG https://t.co/bvMywVek0a

V is also receiving praise for his sweet gesture towards the restaurant staff and his interaction with the production crew while eating at the restaurant, as seen in the vlog.

The power of V was immense as the restaurant had a huge crowd in it. It was also reported that the number of visitors has increased and the restaurant even ran out of ingredients due to the high demand from the huge crowds thronging the establishment.

[INFO] There is a sign displayed on the window of the restaurant Taehyung ate at during V | Drive Vlog, that says “The place that BTS V-nim visited” along with a couple pictures of Taehyung courtesy of the owners https://t.co/LoxLJObO37

It was reported by a Korean media outlet that the restaurant owners were also thankful to BTS's V and they even placed a sign with the singer's photo and it says,

"The place where BTS V-nim visited."

Fans couldn't help but applaud the singer for using his significant influence to great use. BTS's V has promoted many small businesses in the past and has influenced the public positively.

[INFO] Filipino Singer-songwriter @paolo_sandejas Instagram story “I don’t even know if V knows what he’s done for me… From averaging 1k streams a day, Streams for Sorry on saturday night when the vlog was posted, insane… army you guys are somethin else 🥺” https://t.co/gSvLM6KKl4

Meanwhile, in a recent vlog, he also listened to many tracks from various artists, including Filipino singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas, and because of that, the Filipino singer's song Sorry garnered love from the audience as it was included in the Philippines' Spotify Vida Song just after V's vlog. Paolo Sanderjas was also thankful to V and shared his gratitude for sharing his song.

More on BTS' V huge positive influence

Fans have seen this new side of V multiple times before, which clearly shows his passion towards other artists and creators. Previously, he also supported an amazing but lesser-known YouTube creator.

The creator, high school student Matthew Chun, went from 300 subscribers to over 50,000 after V shared a link to his video on the Weverse app.

Kmedia wrote @BTS_twt V is influential not only in the pop music scene, but also in culture & arts & his influence as a K-pop cultural icon is drawing attention.From wearing paint palette brooch & boosting the business of independent artist Kate Rowland +#OurPrideTaehyung https://t.co/njDUfkFKvR

Another instance of V supporting a small business was when he supported an independent artist, Kate Rowland, by wearing one of her brand's paint palette pins to the airport. The small business boomed and fans were able to see V's effect once again.

