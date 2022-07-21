“j-hope has not lost that passion for personal growth”: TIME magazine showers praise on BTS’ rapper

BTS j-hope’s debut solo album, Jack in the Box, has received highly positive responses from fans and critics across the world.

The ten-track album consists of Arson (lead single), Intro, Pandora’s Box, pre-release track MORE, STOP, = (Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What If, Safety Zone and Future. It was released on July 15, two weeks after the release of his pre-release track MORE.

Since the release of his new album, j-hope has been on a roll, basking in the glory of the success of his debut solo venture and earning praise from the biggest publications for his brilliant artistry and unparalleled talent.

TIME magazine recently released an article exploring the themes within j-hope's new album Jack in the Box and praised him for not losing his passion for personal growth. The reputed magazine went on to praise the authenticity of BTS and the vulnerability expressed by the BTS member.

"Self-development and understanding have always been at the core of what made the group different from many of their K-pop peers; clearly J-Hope has not lost that passion for personal growth and willingness to be his own critic."

TIME magazine states that j-hope’s “willingness to be his own critic” is what makes Jack in the Box special

TIME magazine detailed their thoughts and opinions on the artist's solo venture and how it connects back to his group BTS’ journey as a whole. According to them, BTS’ constant dedication to self-development and their deep understanding of themselves and music have always put Bangtan members ahead of their competition.

TIME magazine noted that j-hope's songs are not just a reflection of his own personal feelings, but also that of BTS and their career trajectory. The renowned magazine noted that the members’ fatigue and their sense of creative depletion was evident in the lyrics of the track Arson as well. They questioned:

“Where do artists go when they’ve broken every record in the book already?"

The magazine also pointed out that the Arson singer has “returned to his roots as a serious rapper” with Jack in the Box, and it reminds one of Bangtan’s early days when they were raw, fierce, and unapologetic. TIME also notes that the album uses no promotional tactics to woo listeners as j-hope is not interested in creating false impressions.

The Bangtan member offers fans a glimpse into the more serious and mature side of his musical persona with this album. He reveals his introspective approach and “work in-progress” musicality. Jack in the Box is also the singer's first step towards establishing a solid identity of his own.

Each song in the album reflects different facets of his mindset. While MORE and What If capture his passion, his desire to create positive experiences for others is reflected in Equal Sign and Safety Zone. His personal dilemma about his future is captured beautifully in Arson.

BTS’ next chapter will be marked by fearlessness and creative catharsis as the members adopt a more mature approach.

j-hope reveals that HYBE’s owner Bang PD coined the name of his album

Bangtan’s ace rapper and dancer recently explained the true origin of the title of his first solo album Jack in the Box, and it dates back to his pre-debut days.

In a recent interview, he revealed that the name Jack in the Box came into existence when he was coming up with his stage name. The Arson singer revealed that bandmate RM and BANG PD helped him select his stage name, and the latter attached the Greek mythological reference of "Pandora’s Box" to his name.

Additionally, Bang PD coined the term “Jack in the box” as something for him to say during his rap.

“When you’re making music or doing anything else, just say ‘jack-in-the-box’ in the intro shout-out!”.

He revealed that Pandora’s Box, Hope (his stage name) and Jack in the Box are connected to each other and form the roots of his musical identity.

The Arson singer will become the first Korean artist to headline the Chicago-based music festival Lollapalooza on July 31, 2022. BTS fans are hopeful that he will perform songs from his new album. This year’s Lollapalooza kicks off on July 28 at Grant Park in Chicago and will run for four days.

