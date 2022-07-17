BTS’ j-hope gets “THE HEELS” to trend on Twitter

BTS’ j-hope has been a top Twitter trend across the globe several times in the last couple of weeks, and with the recent release of his solo album, he is the hottest topic worldwide. However, aside from the album, what has caught the attention of netizens is his recent dazzling photo shoot for W Korea's August edition. The photoshoot was part of the promotions for Arson.

K-Pop sensation Jung Hoseok, aka j-hope, was seen wearing heeled boots for the shoot - a power move that sent ARMYs into a tizzy, many of whom took to Twitter to swoon over Jung Hoseok’s latest look, making "THE HEELS" a Twitter trend.

Arson is a part of j-hope's new album, Jack in the Box, which was released on July 15, 2022.

"I feel dizzy": ARMYs react to BTS member j-hope's unique style

While the idol's handsome features and professional modeling skills received their fair share of praise, it was the pair of sleek, one-of-a-kind boots with high heels that won over the internet. Fans couldn't help but be floored by the effortless styling of the idol's heeled boots.

BTS' j-hope latest music teaser declared a Masterpiece by ARMY

On July 13, the K-pop legend from BTS, the first group member set to launch a solo album, dropped the music video teaser for his upcoming song Arson. The 29-second long teaser has broken the internet and has already been watched a whopping 2.5 million times.

The preview for Jack In The Box's second music video, Arson, is now available online. BTS' rapper and sub-vocalist, renowned as the Dionysus of the group, has showcased a different side of himself in the new teaser for the upcoming album. The group's Hobi (or Sunshine) has released concept photos for the music video, and ARMY is stunned by how he appears to be a completely different person.

The idol explained that he intended to reveal to fans the real, raw, and dark side of Jung Hoseok, which is somewhat undisclosed to fans due to the usual trope of an upbeat, happy and sunny person he generally does and is known for.

Fans have been floored by the new music video teaser and have poured out their love and excitement for the upcoming song on the internet. Some netizens on YouTube commented that Jack in the Box will be like nothing the group has ever done before.

One comment on Arson's teaser was:

“I just think it’s so cool and interesting that chapter 2 [of BTS] started with j-hope- specifically with this sound. In my opinion, More and Arson are sooo much more different than anything that bts has done before which kinda sets hobi apart from the group stuff and develops his style as an individual. Really cool aesthetic and musical style looking forward to itttttt!!!!”

Another fan shared how the teaser was absolutely mesmerizing and showed their love for the versatility of the idol.

“It's literally so captivating ...j-hope is indeed one of the most versatile artists...the beats, lyrics, everything is soo amazing ...the effort he put in this album really shows.”

BTS’ j-hope has also preserved the integrity of the hip-hop genre. More, the pre-release of Jack in the Box featured elements of hip-hop, grunge, and rock in its composition. The new sound that he has used in his album has been very well received by the fans.

With the pathbreaking release of Jack in the Box, j-hope became the first BTS idol to launch a solo album.

