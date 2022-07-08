BTS’ j-hope drops exciting teaser for Jack In The Box tracklist

Fans are one step closer to the release of BTS’ j-hope’s solo album Jack in the Box. On Friday, July 8, at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC released the tracklist for the much-awaited solo album. It contains a total of 10 tracks, including the rock pre-release MORE.

The tracklist reveal was made in a rather refreshing way. HYBE LABELS posted a video with text animations listing each song. The album aims to show the audience j-hope’s desire to break free from the mold and grow further as an artist. The Hope World singer was the first among BTS members to begin solo activities.

Fans gush over the 10-song tracklist for BTS’ j-hope’s Jack in the Box

ARMYs were theorizing about HYBE dropping the tracklist for Jack in the Box on July 8. As soon as the clock struck midnight, fans were treated to the much-anticipated tracklist of the 10-track album. They were also ecstatic after they realized that the idol had spoiled the song earlier.

Fondly known as Hobi or the sunshine rapper, j-hope presents a new side of himself in Jack in the Box. It’s still vibrant, but a different type than the Hobicore esthetic fans were used to. The tracklist consists of Intro, Pandora’s Box, MORE, STOP (There are no bad people in the world), = (Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What If…, Safety Zone, Future, and 방화 (Arson).

Some of the songs have previously been teased. Theories related to Pandora’s Box go back years. In a past video, the Hope World rapper shared the story of the agency and his brainstorming for his stage name with Jimin. The rapper mentioned that they were toying with the name ‘j-ho,’ and eventually formed ‘j-hope.’ He further explained the backstory of the name, mentioning that it was similar to a Pandora’s Box. He said:

“Pandora’s Box was mentioned and the last thing left in the box was hope.”

◡̈ @taebokkiii "Pandora's box was mentioned, and the last thing left in the box was hope" — Jhope "Pandora's box was mentioned, and the last thing left in the box was hope" — Jhope https://t.co/0eSl08QNZZ

The stunning video teaser that the agency posted on July 5 echoed the same dialog. Meanwhile, the rapper posted it with the caption:

“Are you just going to stay in the box? #HopeInTheBox”

The 28-year-old rapper also gave fans another spoiler. A day ago, he posted a video lighting a candle in a stand that had ‘ARSON’ carved on it.

As for the remaining eight songs, MORE was a pre-release track. As the first album to be released by a BTS member after the group decided to focus on solo activities, j-hope’s Jack in the Box will have to fulfill lofty expectations. The release of MORE has made waiting for the album drop even more nerve-wracking and exciting for fans.

Stats For Bangtan⁷ @statsforbangtan We keep seeing misinformation about Weverse Albums, so we will clear it up. The Weverse Album for Jack In The Box IS a physical album that comes with a cardholder box, 2 photocards and a QR code photocard that you can use to access the album digitally on the Weverse Album app. We keep seeing misinformation about Weverse Albums, so we will clear it up. The Weverse Album for Jack In The Box IS a physical album that comes with a cardholder box, 2 photocards and a QR code photocard that you can use to access the album digitally on the Weverse Album app.

Meanwhile, Jack in the Box will be unlike a regular physical album. It will be a Weverse Album that will give fans access to download the album, the concept photos, and more through a QR code provided in the physical, photocards-only album. However, fans aren’t impressed with it.

As per BIGHIT MUSIC, the Weverse Album decision was a part of j-hope’s new attempts. While the Weverse Album will be released on July 29, Jack in the Box will be released on July 15 across all music platforms.

