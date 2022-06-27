“Why experiment with a BTS member?”: J-Hope’s solo album is a photocards-only album, and ARMYs are not impressed

As the first BTS member to start the chain reaction of solo releases,J-Hope’s solo album Jack in the Box is receiving quite the attention. On June 27, HYBE shared more details about the rapper's solo album, which is unlike what ARMYs expected.
J-Hope's Jack in the Box will be a ‘Weverse Album,’ and not a full-fledged physical album. A Weverse Album is a digital album that can be played after downloading an app of the same name and scanning the QR code. The only physical content it contains is usually different types of photocards.
While some ARMYs shared that they support the photocard-only move, many expressed their disappointment. They commented that the agency need not “experiment” such things with a BTS member’s solo album.
The criticism comes after fans noticed that other HYBE groups had combined some version of an album (jewel, physical, etc.) with a Weverse Album. As per them, there hasn’t yet been a HYBE release where the artist was only provided with a Weverse Album.
HYBE reveals info regarding BTS’ J-Hope’s Jack in the Box Weverse Album, left fans unimpressed
BTS members’ solo journey has finally begun with J-Hope gearing up for Jack in the Box album release. The rapper posted concept photos for the vibrant solo album on his Instagram, giving fans a taste of what is to come.
HYBE also shared details concerning the Hope World singer’s first solo album, but the ARMYs were unimpressed. The Jack in the Box album comes with a card holder, two photocards, and a QR card. The QR card can be scanned on the Weverse Album app to listen to the album’s tracks. It is more like a digital souvenir in place of a CD.
Jack in the Box being a photocard-only album did not sit right with fans. One thing they made clear was that because the album will not include a CD, sales will not be considered in order for it to chart in Billboard.
Meanwhile, some ARMYs suggested fans wait a bit longer for HYBE to release more information. HYBE’s other groups, SEVENTEEN and fromis_9, both have had Weverse Albums and physical albums as part of their latest release, Face the Sun and from our Memento Box, respectively. The pattern gives them hope that the agency might announce a physical album sometime later.
Despite wanting a physical album, ARMYs have still expressed that they will continue supporting J-Hope with or without it.
What is the hype about photocard-only albums?
The photocard-only albums are a new feature that multiple K-pop groups are experimenting with. Physical album sales make a huge difference in the Korean music industry. They determine a group’s popularity and influence. However, there have been growing concerns regarding physical album sales.
Photocards are highly valuable in the K-pop industry. There have been instances of dumping albums after bulk purchasing them for photocards. Netizens have raised concerns about it as K-pop continues to contribute to environmental damage with its photo books, plastic packaging, and more.
VICTON released a Platform Album version for their album Chronograph containing only photocards and a download code for the album. It received mixed reactions, but most K-pop fans hailed the environmentally-conscious move as well.
Meanwhile, the pre-orders for BTS' J-Hope's Jack in the Box began on June 27 at 11 AM KST. The Weverse Album will be released on July 29 at 1 PM KST.
However, Jack in the Box, with all of its tracks, will be available to stream on all platforms starting July 27, 1 PM KST.