“Why experiment with a BTS member?”: J-Hope’s solo album is a photocards-only album, and ARMYs are not impressed

As the first BTS member to start the chain reaction of solo releases,J-Hope’s solo album Jack in the Box is receiving quite the attention. On June 27, HYBE shared more details about the rapper's solo album, which is unlike what ARMYs expected.

J-Hope's Jack in the Box will be a ‘Weverse Album,’ and not a full-fledged physical album. A Weverse Album is a digital album that can be played after downloading an app of the same name and scanning the QR code. The only physical content it contains is usually different types of photocards.

While some ARMYs shared that they support the photocard-only move, many expressed their disappointment. They commented that the agency need not “experiment” such things with a BTS member’s solo album.

naddie ⁷ 🐥🐻 j’ack in the box 🎁🎭 @thebtspop which group in hybe only has a weverse album? Bcos as far as i know they have weverse album + physical cd.. why experiment with a bts member first solo album? which group in hybe only has a weverse album? Bcos as far as i know they have weverse album + physical cd.. why experiment with a bts member first solo album?

The criticism comes after fans noticed that other HYBE groups had combined some version of an album (jewel, physical, etc.) with a Weverse Album. As per them, there hasn’t yet been a HYBE release where the artist was only provided with a Weverse Album.

HYBE reveals info regarding BTS’ J-Hope’s Jack in the Box Weverse Album, left fans unimpressed

Weverse Shop @weverseshop

Enjoy his new songs and special contents!



Download and install Weverse Albums app > [Add Album] to enjoy!

Mon. June 27, 2022, 11:00 AM - Thu. July 28, 2022, 11:59 PM (KST)



BTS members’ solo journey has finally begun with J-Hope gearing up for Jack in the Box album release. The rapper posted concept photos for the vibrant solo album on his Instagram, giving fans a taste of what is to come.

HYBE also shared details concerning the Hope World singer’s first solo album, but the ARMYs were unimpressed. The Jack in the Box album comes with a card holder, two photocards, and a QR card. The QR card can be scanned on the Weverse Album app to listen to the album’s tracks. It is more like a digital souvenir in place of a CD.

BTS ⟭⟬ Merch⁷⟬⟭ @BTSMerchUpdates J-Hope Jack in the Box Weverse album

- Pre-order June 27 11am KST

- Release July 29 1pm KST



CONTENTS

- Card holder (1 of 2)

- Photocard A (1 type) / W54*H86 (mm)

- Photocard B (1 of 2) / W54*H86 (mm)

- QR card (User guide) / W54*H86 (mm)



Jack in the Box being a photocard-only album did not sit right with fans. One thing they made clear was that because the album will not include a CD, sales will not be considered in order for it to chart in Billboard.

coco in the box ⇄ @jkologist jack in the box will be available on weverse album so they only physical thing you actually get are the photocards in the little box, everything else is digital. hybe has been doing this with their other groups lately!! jack in the box will be available on weverse album so they only physical thing you actually get are the photocards in the little box, everything else is digital. hybe has been doing this with their other groups lately!!

Blitz💿🃏‹‹ | ›› JUNO BIRTH (Loves Megan 💜) @yoongissnipers Yeah the weverse albums are not gonna count for BB at all so no sadly we don’t have physicals to help us for Hobis album… just streams. Yeah the weverse albums are not gonna count for BB at all so no sadly we don’t have physicals to help us for Hobis album… just streams.

Blitz💿🃏‹‹ | ›› JUNO BIRTH (Loves Megan 💜) @yoongissnipers Only thing we can do at the moment is hope that they announce that Hobis album is also going to include a regular physical album version version.

But as of right now, we only have the weverse album version and those are sold global only and will not count for BB 🙃 Only thing we can do at the moment is hope that they announce that Hobis album is also going to include a regular physical album version version. But as of right now, we only have the weverse album version and those are sold global only and will not count for BB 🙃

martina⁷☀️ @gigapresov @yoongissnipers Honestly, I’m crying the tears of frustration. Like why? Global artist, years of hard work, a member of the most successful band, and he’s being treated like a rookie? Breaking the mold and grow further. Hybe- that’s your answer?! @yoongissnipers Honestly, I’m crying the tears of frustration. Like why? Global artist, years of hard work, a member of the most successful band, and he’s being treated like a rookie? Breaking the mold and grow further. Hybe- that’s your answer?!

LeeOry⁷ ⟭⟬ @leeorygien there is no way to justify the no physical thing except promoting the weverse album app i'm sorry. And don't talk about the environment when hybe is going in the nft are coming. Or maybe they don't want the members to have too big of a success individually which would be there is no way to justify the no physical thing except promoting the weverse album app i'm sorry. And don't talk about the environment when hybe is going in the nft are coming. Or maybe they don't want the members to have too big of a success individually which would be 💀

Rafranz ⁷ @RafranzDavis The other groups who are dropping an album will still have physical albums + a Weverse album. Looks like they made the choice not to do physicals for the solo albums I think The other groups who are dropping an album will still have physical albums + a Weverse album. Looks like they made the choice not to do physicals for the solo albums I think

coco in the box ⇄ @jkologist to clarify yes it will be on streaming platforms. literally nothing is changing besides the fact that the only physical thing you will receive when you buy the album is a box of photocards and a qr code to download the album on the weverse albums app. so no photobook. no cd. to clarify yes it will be on streaming platforms. literally nothing is changing besides the fact that the only physical thing you will receive when you buy the album is a box of photocards and a qr code to download the album on the weverse albums app. so no photobook. no cd.

Meanwhile, some ARMYs suggested fans wait a bit longer for HYBE to release more information. HYBE’s other groups, SEVENTEEN and fromis_9, both have had Weverse Albums and physical albums as part of their latest release, Face the Sun and from our Memento Box, respectively. The pattern gives them hope that the agency might announce a physical album sometime later.

Despite wanting a physical album, ARMYs have still expressed that they will continue supporting J-Hope with or without it.

Pappy💜⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ @CAPapiya @yoongissnipers Different ppl hav diff priorities, and i believe Hobi has control of how his album is released. Its his choice. I love physical albums too but he chose digital code so i buy that & focus on streaming. We should all do what we can with what we have and be proud of Hobi. @yoongissnipers Different ppl hav diff priorities, and i believe Hobi has control of how his album is released. Its his choice. I love physical albums too but he chose digital code so i buy that & focus on streaming. We should all do what we can with what we have and be proud of Hobi.

z⁷ in the box 🃏is seeing j-hope @punnyjoonie cant say i understand what’s going on but idc weverse albums is already downloaded i got u j-hope cant say i understand what’s going on but idc weverse albums is already downloaded i got u j-hope https://t.co/2YzbOJYkeL

(slow) ◡̈ | 🃏 @verritaee ‍ ‍ Based on the albums that are already on Weverse Album apps, it looks like they have both the digital and physical one. Let's see if they have the physical album for Jack In The Box too Based on the albums that are already on Weverse Album apps, it looks like they have both the digital and physical one. Let's see if they have the physical album for Jack In The Box too 😵‍💫😵‍💫 https://t.co/fZia9jjobI

nicole // living in a bt21 hell of my own creation @tatas_ufo yall weverse albums isn't a physical album 🧍🏻‍♀️ they send you a qr code and you can only redeem / listen to the music in the weverse albums app yall weverse albums isn't a physical album 🧍🏻‍♀️ they send you a qr code and you can only redeem / listen to the music in the weverse albums app

What is the hype about photocard-only albums?

Jenn⁷🐱🐥 @thesmileofmochi @BTSChartsDailyx I think It's going to be like this one, this is the Weverse album ver for SVT @BTSChartsDailyx I think It's going to be like this one, this is the Weverse album ver for SVT https://t.co/qXV7WapDh3

The photocard-only albums are a new feature that multiple K-pop groups are experimenting with. Physical album sales make a huge difference in the Korean music industry. They determine a group’s popularity and influence. However, there have been growing concerns regarding physical album sales.

Photocards are highly valuable in the K-pop industry. There have been instances of dumping albums after bulk purchasing them for photocards. Netizens have raised concerns about it as K-pop continues to contribute to environmental damage with its photo books, plastic packaging, and more.

Sem⁷ @LouderThanYou7 coco in the box ⇄ @jkologist jack in the box will be available on weverse album so they only physical thing you actually get are the photocards in the little box, everything else is digital. hybe has been doing this with their other groups lately!! jack in the box will be available on weverse album so they only physical thing you actually get are the photocards in the little box, everything else is digital. hybe has been doing this with their other groups lately!! Many I-fans may not know but there has been many protests on the K-side by idol fans about physical albums being really bad for the environment lately. & they’re very supportive of digital albums as a solution actually. Especially for groups with many versions &whos fans mass buy twitter.com/jkologist/stat… Many I-fans may not know but there has been many protests on the K-side by idol fans about physical albums being really bad for the environment lately. & they’re very supportive of digital albums as a solution actually. Especially for groups with many versions &whos fans mass buy twitter.com/jkologist/stat…

KPOP 4 Planet @kpop4planet

Link: Have you ever felt distraught at the huge number of K-pop albums sold (and the resulting plastic waste)? Let’s send KPOP Companies a letter and ask for “Greener” album option and sustainable KPOP! #NKDP Link: rollingpaper.site/rolls/900218 Have you ever felt distraught at the huge number of K-pop albums sold (and the resulting plastic waste)? Let’s send KPOP Companies a letter and ask for “Greener” album option and sustainable KPOP! #NKDPLink: rollingpaper.site/rolls/900218 https://t.co/v0derUPKL6

KPOP 4 Planet @kpop4planet Album Collecting Campaign Update!

We have received more than 8,000 K-POP albums from Korean fans and delivered them to the entertainment companies on April 21st and 22nd in commemoration of



Sign our online petition, the Album Collecting Campaign Update!We have received more than 8,000 K-POP albums from Korean fans and delivered them to the entertainment companies on April 21st and 22nd in commemoration of #EarthDay Sign our online petition, the #NKDP , on kpop4planet.com/nkdp/ 🐝Album Collecting Campaign Update!🐝We have received more than 8,000 K-POP albums from Korean fans and delivered them to the entertainment companies on April 21st and 22nd in commemoration of #EarthDay ! 😘Sign our online petition, the #NKDP, on kpop4planet.com/nkdp/ https://t.co/d0LmRGU5X7

VICTON released a Platform Album version for their album Chronograph containing only photocards and a download code for the album. It received mixed reactions, but most K-pop fans hailed the environmentally-conscious move as well.

Meanwhile, the pre-orders for BTS' J-Hope's Jack in the Box began on June 27 at 11 AM KST. The Weverse Album will be released on July 29 at 1 PM KST.

However, Jack in the Box, with all of its tracks, will be available to stream on all platforms starting July 27, 1 PM KST.

