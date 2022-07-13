BTS’ j-hope breaks the internet with a sizzling photoshoot for W Korea’s August issue

BTS’ j-hope’s duality is no joke and ARMYs are well aware of the fact. On July 13, j-hope took Twitter by storm when he unveiled pictures and videos of his sizzling photoshoot with W Korea’s August issue.

Dressed in a stylish all-black outfit that was paired with cool accessories and long boots, j-hope looked breathtakingly beautiful as he danced in a freestyle with his hair streaked blonde.

The camera focuses on his glamorous image as j-hope strikes the perfect pose, looking every bit the superstar that he is.

Fans were taken aback by the suddenness of the video and have been in awe of his immaculate visuals, ever since they got a brief glimpse of the video.

cess⁷ @cesstwt_ JUNG HOSEOK WTF JUNG HOSEOK WTF https://t.co/l4pvxY6YDs

BTS’ j-hope wows ARMYs with impeccable visuals in a brand new magazine photoshoot

HYBE MERCH @HYBE_MERCH



j-hope 'Jack In The Box' Official Merch.

Concept Photo📸 #1



Hope In The Box

상품 공개 2022. 07. 14. 11AM(KST)

판매 오픈 2022. 07. 15. 11AM(KST)

@weverseshop @BTS_jp_official



#jhope #제이홉 #JackInTheBox #HopeInTheBox Are you going to stay in the box or not?j-hope 'Jack In The Box' Official Merch.Concept Photo📸 #1Hope In The Box상품 공개 2022. 07. 14. 11AM(KST)판매 오픈 2022. 07. 15. 11AM(KST) Are you going to stay in the box or not?j-hope 'Jack In The Box' Official Merch.Concept Photo📸 #1🎁Hope In The Box📌 상품 공개 2022. 07. 14. 11AM(KST)📅 판매 오픈 2022. 07. 15. 11AM(KST)📍 @weverseshop @BTS_jp_official#jhope #제이홉 #JackInTheBox #HopeInTheBox https://t.co/T9qLvee17O

They say the devil works fast, but BTS’ ARMY seems to be even faster. As soon as the first teaser video of the entrancing photoshoot dropped, fans swiftly took to social media to react to his unmatched visuals.

Fans eagerly trended “Jung Ho-seok”, the Bangtan member’s real name, to shower him with compliments and praise for the new photoshoot, which is set to drop in August.

Nicolle ◡̈🃏 @nicolle971_ JUNG HOSEOK SE VIENE CON TODO JUNG HOSEOK SE VIENE CON TODO 🔥❤️ https://t.co/0cdlb4JFHd

esi⁷🐳 @epiphanq ARE WE KIDDING?? OH MY GOD JUNG HOSEOK ARE WE KIDDING?? OH MY GOD JUNG HOSEOK https://t.co/eqn2Y2Utn8

The ’J’ in July seems to be dedicated to j-hope as the Bangtan star is all set to have an extremely busy and important month ahead.

On July 1, j-hope dropped his highly-anticipated pre-release single MORE, which will be included on his upcoming solo album, Jack In The Box, along with a music video for the track.

The old-school hip-hop track MORE encapsulates the Bangtan star’s burning passion and ambition and how he doesn't want to confine himself to a box.

His second solo album, Jack in the Box, is all set to be released on July 15 and will consist of 10 songs, including MORE.

Following this, he will be headlining the Chicago-based music festival Lollapalooza on July 31, making him the first Korean artist to do so on the main stage of a major U.S. music festival.

Fans hope that he will perform songs from his new album, Jack in the Box, for the first time in front of a live audience.

Lollapalooza @lollapalooza His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. Get tickets now: We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st!His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.Get tickets now: lollapalooza.com We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! 🙌 His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 🎉 Get tickets now: lollapalooza.com https://t.co/7kUjSdHj7L

BTS’ j-hope makes a smashing second entry on Billboard Hot 100 with MORE

BTS’ j-hope has earned his second solo entry on Billboard’s Hot 100. On July 11, Billboard officially announced that MORE by j-hope had debuted at number 82 on the Hot 100.

Previously, his highly-addictive collab track Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G debuted at number 81 on the same chart. However, this marks his first-ever solo entry on the Billboard chart, making him only the second Korean solo act to have two songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Not only that, MORE debuted at number 2 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, which is his highest solo entry after Chicken Noodle Soup, that entered the chart at number 9 in 2019.

j-hope continues to dominate the Billboard rankings as he becomes the first Korean soloist to reach any of Billboard's Rock/Alternative Charts with MORE.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far