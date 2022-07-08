BTS' V surprised j-hope with an unexpected visit to the set of MORE music video

Wholesome behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the More music video was recently released by BANGTANTV as part of the pre-release of BTS member j-hope's upcoming album, Jack in the Box. The video captured a heartwarming moment between the idol and his fellow group member, BTS’ V. The Singularity artist, dropped by on the set of the music video to meet his group mate.

BTS’ j-hope shares his experience of filming the music video for MORE, V makes an unexpected appearance

On July 6, BANGTANTV released behind-the-scenes footage from the production set of MORE, the pre-release of the upcoming album Jack in the Box. The video commences with a focus on j-hope whose excitement is palpable as he gets ready for the day.

The clip then features a short interview with the idol who explains the idea driving the production of the video and the unique setting for the same. He says:

"Today, I had different scenes to film in each of these different rooms. One of the reasons there are so many rooms is because the song is called ‘MORE,’ so I wanted to show ‘more’ different spaces [in the video], and those spaces hold many different meanings. So we put a lot of work into creating and expressing those rooms, and within each room, I think I paid a lot of attention to bringing more energy and making each space more conceptual.”

He further continues:

“If you look at the big picture, all of these rooms are formatted within a box. The [cardboard] box we filmed earlier: all of these rooms are inside that box. And you’ll be able to see the structure of the rooms at the end of the music video.”

On the second day of filming, j-hope was paid an unannounced visit by V, which caught him by surprise. The BTS vocalist came bearing delectable waffles as a gift.

The sunshine of BTS was thrilled and unable to contain his excitement when he learned that his bandmate had come to see him. He warmly met V and introduced him to the other people working on the set with immense pride.

The surprise did not end there. The idol also, as recently confirmed, made an impromptu decision to participate in “manequin challenge” sequence of the video. This unplanned cameo from the global K-pop sensation made the day even more sensational.

When the initial excitement died down, j-hope expressed his concerns regarding the lack of preparation and the unavailibility of make-up for the cameo artist. The singer of Christmas Tree sportingly said that he would act bare-faced.

After the conclusion of the cameo, the idols chatted about the entire event and said that ARMY would instantly spot their favorite idol.

“The ARMY will catch on right away. They’ll know immediately”

ARMY did not disappoint their idols. Suspicions of the cameo arose as soon as the music video dropped. They received confirmation when the behind-the-scenes video aired.

The album Jack in the Box is set to be released on July 15, 2022, and it will be the first solo album of the K-pop superstar j-hope.

