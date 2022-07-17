“It has the fire, I wanted this album to possess”: BTS’ j-hope on Arson as title track

While the sensational pre-release single MORE by BTS’ j-hope stunned fans and the music industry's top critics alike, the recently dropped title track Arson is taking listeners by storm and mesmerizing them beyond expectations.

The reason behind Arson being the title track of the new album, Jack in the Box, was revealed by the K-pop icon in an interview with the renowned media outlet Rolling Stone.

According to the artist, the reason why he chose Arson was that:

“It has the fire and the passion that I wanted this album to possess.”

Upon first hearing the song, the rapper asserted that it was immediately clear to him that it was destined to represent the album as its title track. According to the idol, Arson is an apt expression of the most intense feelings he wants to communicate with his "j-hope" persona.

BTS’ j-hope opens up about the reason behind the title track of Jack in the Box

The recently released title track of BTS’ j-hope’s first solo album Jack in the Box, has been a groundbreaking sensation globally. With over 12 million views on just YouTube itself, the song has topped the music charts internationally. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the artist of More explained why he chose Arson to be the title track of his album.

j-hope explains that the song is a condensed assemblage of the ideas and emotions that initially ignited the album's concept. Most of his time and effort behind the album was focused on this one track.

The song "Arson" is meant to be included as the last track of the entire album, which is organized in a chronological sequence. This placement is crucial and very strategic as the album's overall concept is meant to be conveyed through this particular track, which concludes the tracklist of Jack in the Box.

Elaborating on this, j-hope commented:

"The track acts as a period at the end of a sentence, and clearly straightens out what I wanted to express with this album."

"Arson" is an incredibly fast-paced hip-hop track that lays down the contours of the iconic rapper's aspirations and his tumultuous journey to success with the now world-famous K-Pop band, BTS. The lyrics are a collaboration between j-hope and Clams Casino, the album's producer.

While the upbeat music and pace of the song are undoubtedly attractive, its lyrics are the most striking part. The chorus, on the other hand, presents a conundrum in the form of its lyrical content, which reads as follows:

"Now I ask myself, choose what/ Do I put out the fire, or burn even brighter?"

During the interview, J-Hope referred to the song as a "turning point" and a "crossroads." ARMY is praising his thought process as the album ends on a cliffhanger, inevitably leading to eager waits and high hopes for his future creations.

It should be noted that BTS’ j-hope will soon be headlining the popular American music festival Lollapalooza scheduled to happen on July 31 in Chicago.

