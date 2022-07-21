ITZY's Yuna had a dialogue cut when filming for BTS' highlight reel

Years before she debuted as an idol, ITZY's Yuna featured in BTS' LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel in 2017. In a V LIVE stream with Ryujin, she talked about the behind-the-scenes stories, sharing that her one-line dialog was eventually removed from the video, as she "sounded quite awkward."

The 11-minute long highlight reel formed the foundation of the Bangtan Universe, with each member having a character arc. Yuna appeared in the group's youngest, Jung Kook's character's storyline. The two seemingly became friends in the hospital, sharing each other's loneliness.

ITZY's Yuna also wished to have a different look. She shared that she wanted to look pretty like other girls but had to "look sick," as her role required her to be a patient.

ITZY's Yuna shares filming stories, things she regrets, and edits of her feature in BTS' highlight reel

lia’s party planner @bIankspace i always laugh remembering when yuna and ryujin talk about being in bts’ highlight reel and yuna being like they made me look ugly and took away my one line i always laugh remembering when yuna and ryujin talk about being in bts’ highlight reel and yuna being like they made me look ugly and took away my one line https://t.co/NP6O1J4CbN

One story that will probably never get old is ITZY’s Yuna featuring alongside BTS’ Jung Kook in the latter’s LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel. Released in 2017, the reel quickly became a point of discussion and is now a crucial part of BU, aka the Bangtan Universe. It offers important clues to the story, with featured multiple now-idol girls, including Yuna.

In one of the scenes, as BTS' Jung Kook speeds up his wheelchair dangerously, he's stopped by ITZY's Yuna. She extends her hand to offer him her friendship, which the BTS member accepts.

In a V LIVE with Ryujin in 2020, Yuna shared that she had a dialog for that scene, but it was later removed because she sounded awkward.

rae @yutashark Yuna acted in BTS's Highlight Reel when she was 15. What were you doing with your life at that age? Yuna acted in BTS's Highlight Reel when she was 15. What were you doing with your life at that age? https://t.co/vQOUZWxLTJ

Ryujin began the conversation by reminding Yuna that she had a dialog. ITZY’s youngest then gasped, repeated the line and reminisced saying:

“‘Careful, it’s dangerous,’ ah right. But it (the dialogue) sounded like ‘Wait!’ because back then I was just a trainee. I was new to that kind of environment since it was my first time in front of so many staff ,so I sounded quite awkward like that."

She then shared how the team asked her to only make a gesture, and the dialog was eventually removed.

"They told me to take out ‘It’s dangerous’ from ‘Wait, it’s dangerous.’ Then they said, ‘Yuna, just raise your hand instead,’ so my line just went away. I think I can do it better now.”

BRMIDZY @btsvilleig yuna no highlight do BTS 🤟🏻 yuna no highlight do BTS 🤟🏻 https://t.co/ucvqAmReLJ

Before discussing the dialog, ITZY’s Yuna shared that she felt sad not having any makeup on. While other females walked around with makeup and lipstick, the Crazy in Love member needed to look sick, as her character demanded it.

Meanwhile, another ITZY member, Ryujin, also featured in the reel. She played the dancer friend of J-hope and Jimin.

˙ᵕ˙ ✁✃ | 🗝 busy @adorsoon what if pgngg hv alrdy appeared on vids of othr companies lol. These are from BTS Highlight Reels



Yuju (Cherry Bullet), Yuna (Itzy)

Jungyeon (actress?), Hanseol (jyp trainee)

Bora (Cherry Bullet), Ryujin (Itzy) what if pgngg hv alrdy appeared on vids of othr companies lol. These are from BTS Highlight ReelsYuju (Cherry Bullet), Yuna (Itzy)Jungyeon (actress?), Hanseol (jyp trainee) Bora (Cherry Bullet), Ryujin (Itzy) https://t.co/RsXGKsS7NN

The LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel, released on August 18, 2017, currently has 33.1 million views on YouTube. It remains one of those videos that time and again springs up in nostalgic conversations in both ITZY and BTS fandoms.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far