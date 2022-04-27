Netizens express concern over ITZY Yuna's health after performance pictures surface

Fans often praise k-pop idol Yuna from ITZY for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and slim figure. Fans frequently compliment Yuna for her snatched waist, incredible stage presence, and skills. They also admire her for her natural hourglass figure.

Content warning: This article includes sensitive content

However, during the group’s first fan meeting, Netizens were concerned after a fancam from the event surfaced on the internet. They pointed out that the girls looked significantly thinner, especially Yuna, with their abs and ribs visibly showing.

ITZY's Yuna draws attention to health concerns

While many know that the K-pop industry consists of rigorous training and provides strict diets for idols to maintain their physique, sometimes extensive training leads to these idols losing tremendous amounts of weight. However, people mustn't misunderstand this as many individuals are born naturally petite.

On April 25, ITZY hosted its first fan meeting and performed in front of thousands of fans who enjoyed the members' various performances. In particular, health concerns for group member Yuna began circulating on the internet after a video captured on April 9, 2022, during the group’s TWENTY First Fan Meeting with MIDZY’s, went viral online.

After seeing the video, netizens began to discuss the issue of the members looking thin, with their abs and ribs distinctively showing. However, fans were most concerned about ITZY's Yuna, who garnered the most attention as her ribcage was conspicuous from a distance.

Each member was styled in shorts and crop tops at the event, and possibly due to the bright lighting, Yuna’s ribcage visibly showed. Several pictures and videos of Yuna performing in front of the audience stirred discussion online on her health and well-being.

sophie @negativecalzz @archiveespo @edenkcaI omg when did she lose so much weight ? @archiveespo @edenkcaI omg when did she lose so much weight ?

PronoVitale @PronoiaA @archiveespo Im in shook and worried for yuna, this is not normal AT ALL, wtf how can any person see this and believe is normal, poor girl🥺 @archiveespo Im in shook and worried for yuna, this is not normal AT ALL, wtf how can any person see this and believe is normal, poor girl🥺

Meanwhile, fans are also stating that Yuna is perfectly healthy. They also said that some are born naturally thin, and one cannot assume that she has an eating disorder.

Many fans have also clarified that Yuna constantly posts pictures of herself eating delicious food on Bubble's fan-artist interaction platform. They stated that those concerned over her health aren't helping but are, in a way, body shaming the idol.

≷ Mitchy⁴¹⁷🍬 @midzymitchy @PatrycjaDbkows3 You created this account just to say this? Yuna is not on diet. She always eat and exercise. She's proud and happy with her body. We are not someone who should decide whether she looks better if she has weight or not. If she's happy with it, no other people opinion should matter. @PatrycjaDbkows3 You created this account just to say this? Yuna is not on diet. She always eat and exercise. She's proud and happy with her body. We are not someone who should decide whether she looks better if she has weight or not. If she's happy with it, no other people opinion should matter.

♡ ≷ 𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓲 ≷ ♡ @blidzy2x these mfs really on here body shaming yuna like I’m HEATED RN these mfs really on here body shaming yuna like I’m HEATED RN

Lia'sCrabHat ≷ @arcticitzy @pannchoa It's not uncommon for skinny people to have their ribs seen when dancing or even exhaling hard. Yuna has been like this ever since debut. This is also her btw, y'all can stop worrying and leave her alone :) @pannchoa It's not uncommon for skinny people to have their ribs seen when dancing or even exhaling hard. Yuna has been like this ever since debut. This is also her btw, y'all can stop worrying and leave her alone :) https://t.co/D0LuXepgph

又忙又困sin @zhangxuanxuan6

#yuna I like her whatever she is, she's healthy, and please don't say she's too thin and scary, which is body shaming. I like her whatever she is, she's healthy, and please don't say she's too thin and scary, which is body shaming.#yuna https://t.co/rDF3En79zM

jungkook pop-it store 🫶🏻 @jeondilfs Leave Yuna alone, stop minding her body bcs it is totally fine. Her r1bs just showed up on those pics bcs she was literally DANCING THAT TIME. Leave Yuna alone, stop minding her body bcs it is totally fine. Her r1bs just showed up on those pics bcs she was literally DANCING THAT TIME. 😕 https://t.co/AksijOZmam

Meanwhile, the LOCO singer recently uploaded pictures of herself styled in full denim from head to toe. The 20-year-old K-pop star created a frenzy among fans for her gorgeous visuals and chic style, earning her the nickname "Visual Maknae."

However, as concerns for her health continue to grow, netizens are asking the idol’s company, JYP Entertainment, to take better care of the icons and keep a close eye on their diets. While some are concerned for her health, others assure them that she is indeed healthy.

