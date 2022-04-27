×
Netizens express concern over ITZY Yuna's health after performance pictures surface

A still of the K-pop idol (Image via @ITZYofficial/Twitter)
Modified Apr 27, 2022 02:53 PM IST
News

Fans often praise k-pop idol Yuna from ITZY for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and slim figure. Fans frequently compliment Yuna for her snatched waist, incredible stage presence, and skills. They also admire her for her natural hourglass figure.

Content warning: This article includes sensitive content

can't believe this is real https://t.co/RKv0gpkdJg

However, during the group’s first fan meeting, Netizens were concerned after a fancam from the event surfaced on the internet. They pointed out that the girls looked significantly thinner, especially Yuna, with their abs and ribs visibly showing.

ITZY's Yuna draws attention to health concerns

While many know that the K-pop industry consists of rigorous training and provides strict diets for idols to maintain their physique, sometimes extensive training leads to these idols losing tremendous amounts of weight. However, people mustn't misunderstand this as many individuals are born naturally petite.

ITZY #Twenty Dance Practice 📸Film Photography📸#YUNA #유나🎬 youtu.be/TrGOcSlL37c#ITZY #MIDZY @ITZYofficial https://t.co/h9OuC2z3mq

On April 25, ITZY hosted its first fan meeting and performed in front of thousands of fans who enjoyed the members' various performances. In particular, health concerns for group member Yuna began circulating on the internet after a video captured on April 9, 2022, during the group’s TWENTY First Fan Meeting with MIDZY’s, went viral online.

After seeing the video, netizens began to discuss the issue of the members looking thin, with their abs and ribs distinctively showing. However, fans were most concerned about ITZY's Yuna, who garnered the most attention as her ribcage was conspicuous from a distance.

[🔴LIVE] 믿지가 PICK하고 유나가 COOK!유나가 믿지를 위해 만든 #유나웃음꽃피자 어땠나요?👊MISSION👊믿지의 #유나웃음꽃피자 도전!MIDZY’s #YunaPizza challenge!아래 해시태그를 넣어 믿지의 피자 인증 고고😎Upload your pizza with the hashtags below😎#유나웃음꽃피자#YunaPizza https://t.co/oybBCKxVbr

Each member was styled in shorts and crop tops at the event, and possibly due to the bright lighting, Yuna’s ribcage visibly showed. Several pictures and videos of Yuna performing in front of the audience stirred discussion online on her health and well-being.

@archiveespo Kpop diets are crazy fr😕
@archiveespo @edenkcaI omg when did she lose so much weight ?
@archiveespo Im in shook and worried for yuna, this is not normal AT ALL, wtf how can any person see this and believe is normal, poor girl🥺
@archiveespo i'm worried for yvna, i rlly hope she's okay

Meanwhile, fans are also stating that Yuna is perfectly healthy. They also said that some are born naturally thin, and one cannot assume that she has an eating disorder.

Many fans have also clarified that Yuna constantly posts pictures of herself eating delicious food on Bubble's fan-artist interaction platform. They stated that those concerned over her health aren't helping but are, in a way, body shaming the idol.

@PatrycjaDbkows3 You created this account just to say this? Yuna is not on diet. She always eat and exercise. She's proud and happy with her body. We are not someone who should decide whether she looks better if she has weight or not. If she's happy with it, no other people opinion should matter.
these mfs really on here body shaming yuna like I’m HEATED RN
@pannchoa It's not uncommon for skinny people to have their ribs seen when dancing or even exhaling hard. Yuna has been like this ever since debut. This is also her btw, y'all can stop worrying and leave her alone :) https://t.co/D0LuXepgph
I like her whatever she is, she's healthy, and please don't say she's too thin and scary, which is body shaming.#yuna https://t.co/rDF3En79zM
Leave Yuna alone, stop minding her body bcs it is totally fine. Her r1bs just showed up on those pics bcs she was literally DANCING THAT TIME. 😕 https://t.co/AksijOZmam

Meanwhile, the LOCO singer recently uploaded pictures of herself styled in full denim from head to toe. The 20-year-old K-pop star created a frenzy among fans for her gorgeous visuals and chic style, earning her the nickname "Visual Maknae."

However, as concerns for her health continue to grow, netizens are asking the idol’s company, JYP Entertainment, to take better care of the icons and keep a close eye on their diets. While some are concerned for her health, others assure them that she is indeed healthy.

Edited by Suchitra

