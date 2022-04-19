Five best 5-member K-pop girl groups of all time

K-pop girl groups have gained immense success both in South Korea and abroad. From Girls' Generation (SNSD) to BLACKPINK, all-female groups have dominated the music charts and won hearts all over the world.

All-female groups have also received attention due to idol survival shows like Girls Planet 999, Finding Neverland, etc. These shows brought interest and gave rise to fandoms even before the groups were created. For instance, rookie girl group Kep1er was formed at the end of Girls Planet 999 and their debut song, Wa Da Da, became a hit thereafter.

The five best 5-member K-pop girl groups so far

If a 5-member girl group like the Spice Girls ruled the nineties, then these K-pop girl groups have the potential to influence the upcoming generations all around the world, to dream bigger and be themselves.

Here are the five 5-member K-pop girl groups one should pay heed to.

1) EXID

Debuting in 2012, EXID's current roundup has five members, Solji, LE, Hani, Hyelin, and Jeonghwa. Their first single, Whoz That Girl from the single album Holla, received a lukewarm response, peaking at number 36 on the Gaon Singles Chart.

The 5-member group's first hit was Up & Down, which got recognition four months after promotions for the song ended. A fan video of EXID's Hani dancing to the song went viral in South Korea, and the group topped the Gaon Chart. They even re-performed the song on music shows and won three awards.

♡Wanziᵛ∞₁₂₇ 🔟🌹🎮👾🎀💐💚 @Wanzi_G



but the song deserved it so much, all EXID ever gave us were bops and this one in particular is so very fun and I'm glad it got its time to shine I know it was purely by a stroke of luck that Up & Down blew up in SK –bless Hani for working her hips the way that she didbut the song deserved it so much, all EXID ever gave us were bops and this one in particular is so very fun and I'm glad it got its time to shine I know it was purely by a stroke of luck that Up & Down blew up in SK –bless Hani for working her hips the way that she did 🙏💗but the song deserved it so much, all EXID ever gave us were bops and this one in particular is so very fun and I'm glad it got its time to shine https://t.co/QreQOibsce

EXID's last album was their 2020 Japanese release, B.L.E.S.S.E.D. The members have since chosen to focus on their solo releases and acting careers. Leader Solji has said that the members are willing to reunite when a "good song" comes along.

2) ITZY

ITZY @ITZYofficial



있지가 너무 좋아하는 유영 선수님과 함께할 수 있어 영광이었습니다



우리 믿지도 또 만나서 너무 반가웠어🥰



#ITZY #MIDZY @ITZYofficial

#adidas @adidaskorea 오늘 하루 Live talk에 이어 Dance class까지!있지가 너무 좋아하는 유영 선수님과 함께할 수 있어 영광이었습니다우리 믿지도 또 만나서 너무 반가웠어🥰 오늘 하루 Live talk에 이어 Dance class까지!있지가 너무 좋아하는 유영 선수님과 함께할 수 있어 영광이었습니다💃✨우리 믿지도 또 만나서 너무 반가웠어🥰#ITZY #MIDZY @ITZYofficial#adidas @adidaskorea https://t.co/7CvLzW12dw

ITZY debuted under JYP Entertainment in early 2019 with five members, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Their first single, Dalla Dalla, was well-received by critics and audiences. The song won nine different music show awards, the first coming just 8 days after the group debuted.

ITZY's concept was a shift from JYP Entertainment's other girl group, TWICE's Bubble Gum's pop-ish style. ITZY had an EDM-heavy, dance-focused style that earned them the title of super rookies. They won the Best New Female Artist award at quite a few 2019 end-of-year award ceremonies.

love 🧈🦋 @dopefwings Itzy - not shy



this is like my favourite part of their choreography. Itzy - not shythis is like my favourite part of their choreography. https://t.co/BFTFTh31Jw

The group's most well-known songs, apart from Dalla Dalla are Mafia in the Morning, Not Shy, and their first song dedicated to their fans, Trust Me: MIDZY. ITZY's songs are modern and very characteristic of the group.

3) Red Velvet

Red Velvet is another one of the K-pop girl group with five members. Their debut was in 2014, and the group currently comprises Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri.

Managed by SM Entertainment, the group has tried to subvert and juggle genres with each comeback. Known for acing a wide variety of concepts, some of Red Velvet's well-received tracks include Psycho, Russian Roulette, Automatic, and Zimzalabim.

Red Velvet recently made their comeback in March 2022 with their mini-album titled The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm. The lead single, Feel My Rhythm, is a classical music-inspired track that has a trap beat with many references to famous artists around the world. It is a good illustration of the K-pop group's ability to flawlessly mold themselves according to the genre.

4) 4Minute

HyunA International @hyuna_fb



#HyunA #현아 #4MINUTE Last week, the first full album "4MINUTE Left" completed 11 years of release, having as singles Mirror Mirror and Heart to Heart that were great successes, in addition to selling more than 40,000 copies Last week, the first full album "4MINUTE Left" completed 11 years of release, having as singles Mirror Mirror and Heart to Heart that were great successes, in addition to selling more than 40,000 copies#HyunA #현아 #4MINUTE https://t.co/COQwGjtpG4

Debuting under Cube Entertainment in 2009, members Nam Ji-hyun, Heo Ga-yoon, Jeon Ji-yoon, Kim Hyuna, and Kwon So-hyun made up 4Minute. Their first single was Hot Issue, an upbeat, colorful song that was later added to their first EP album, For Muzik.

4Minute's other celebrated songs include Crazy, Hate, HUH (Hit Your Heart), and What's Your Name. The group started off with concepts that appealed to women and gained a massive female fanbase.

Despite the K-pop group's massive success, the group disbanded in 2016, after failed negotiations with Cube Entertainment. Of the group members, Kim Hyuna, known as HyunA, has gone on to make a name for herself as a solo artist, currently represented by P NATION. Other members have also transitioned into acting and solo singing careers.

5) (G)I-DLE

The K-pop group debuted in 2018 under Cube Entertainment, with the current lineup consisting of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. (G)I-DLE's debut Latata set the stage for the group, with the group receiving the title of "monster rookies" of the year.

(G)I-DLE received attention for their stint in Queendom, particularly for their finale performance of Lion. Soyeon's powerful rap and dance solo stole the show. They might not have won the show, but their performances and production won hearts.

What sets (G)I-DLE apart from most other K-pop girl groups is that the members themselves participate in the process of songwriting. Soyeon has also been involved in the production, with members Yuqi and Minnie having written a few tracks. This fourth-generation K-pop group is worth checking out.

Edited by Khushi Singh