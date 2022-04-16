BLACKPINK and their record-breaking success

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with Boombayah and Whistle. Since then, the group has seen a rise in its fandom and success. With each passing year, the members have worked hard to deliver banger music. Owing to its huge success in its home country and globally, the group has found widespread love and attention from the fans.

The quartet has broken several records internationally. Fans have left no stone unturned to shower love and support for their favorite K-pop idols. Be it the most number of views in 24 hours on YouTube, or Billboard Hot 100 ranking, the group has it all.

BLACKPINK is breaking one record after another

1) Second most streams on Spotify

How You Like That came and broke several records. The song not only achieved the most views in 24 hours of its premiere, it also earned its spot as the second most streams on Spotify. This feat was achieved after the song accumulated 4.8 million global streams.

2) Topping the iTunes chart

The group’s 2019 track Kill This Love was showered with immense love and appreciation. Fans showed their support by charting the song higher on the music charts. Kill This Love charted #3 on iTunes chart. This feat made the girls the first ever K-pop girl group to enter Top 5 on iTunes on the day of the release of a song.

3) Headlining at Coachella

BLACKPINK became the first ever K-pop act to headline at Coachella in 2019. The appearance rocketed the group’s popularity in the Northern American region. It also opened doors for the group to meet various Hollywood celebrities.

4) Massive followers on Spotify

The girls also have a massive following on Spotify. As of 2022, they are the second most followed K-pop band on Spotify with 28.8 million followers and over 13 million monthly listeners.

5) Billboard HOT 100 ranking

The quartet started collaborating with Western artists like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga. The collaboration track Sour Candy from Lady Gaga’s Chromatic album was an instant hit upon its release. The song ranked up to Number 33 on Billboard Hot 100, making BLACKPINK the highest charted girl group in the Billboard chart’s history.

6) Entry in Guinness Book of World Records

How You Like That came a long wait after Kill This Love. The fans were highly anticipating BLACKPINK’s new music and as a result, this title track from the group’s first studio album, The Album, achieved 86.3 Million views in 24 hours. Subsequently, it also made its place in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Most viewed music video in 24 hours”.

7) Billion views (and counting) for a song

The song Ddu Du Ddu Du achieved a momentous 1 Billion views on YouTube, making the song and the quartet first Korean acts to have achieved this milestone. Just 10 weeks ago, the song inched closer to a 2 Billion mark after clocking 1.8 Billion views.

8) The most Influential Korean Celebrities in 2019

BLACKPINK’s success is no small deal. The girl group is an explosive hit globally, that has also influenced fashion and music. Following their popularity, FORBES magazine deemed the group as ‘Most Influential Celebrities’ in 2019.

9) Most viewed live in YouTube history

For the release of their song How You Like That, the girls performed the song live. It was broadcast on YouTube and clocked a staggering 1.66 Million viewers. The song remains the most viewed live in the YouTube history.

10) Another entry in the Guinness Book of World Records

BLACKPINK currently holds one more title in the Guinness Book of World Records for the song How You Like That. The group’s success is chalked up with the title “most viewed music video by a Korean act in 24 hours”. The quartet surpassed fellow K-pop band BTS.

