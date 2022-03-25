10 most-followed K-pop artists on Spotify

K-pop has truly become a part of the mainstream, especially with many K-pop artists gaining massive success in the past few years. They've opened the doors for global domination by Asian musicians, a right previously reserved for Western artists.

With the increase in the number of countries where Spotify is available, music consumption has become more accessible. Long gone are the days of converting YouTube videos to mp3. Spotify playlists make it easier for newer artists to get discovered, and with the popularity of K-pop rising, more K-pop artists are being discovered and listened to.

K-pop artists are now at the forefront of being acknowledged globally. Many groups have been making new Spotify records showcasing the power of the Korean music industry.

Top 10 K-pop artists with the most followers on Spotify

10) SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN (Image via @pledis_17/Twitter)

In tenth place is SEVENTEEN. The group has 6.5 million Spotify followers and 3.7 million monthly listeners. They currently have over 1.95 billion streams on Spotify, with their most streamed song, Don't Wanna Cry, having over 129 million streams.

9) Red Velvet

Red Velvet (Image via @RVsmtown/Twitter)

In ninth place is Red Velvet, who has 6.6 million Spotify followers and 5.3 million monthly listeners. Their latest single Feel My Rhythm earned them their highest charting debut on the Top Songs Global Chart at number 102 with one million streams.

8) Stray Kids

Stray Kids (Image via @Stray_Kids/Twitter)

Stray Kids is in eighth place with 7.3 million followers on Spotify and 6 million monthly listeners. They're the only fourth-generation group in the top 10 making them the first of their generation to achieve this feat.

7) AGUST D

BTS' SUGA (Image via @BIGHIT_MUSIC/Twitter)

BTS' SUGA, also known as AGUST D, a name he uses to release his mixtapes, is seventh on the list. SUGA has profiles on Spotify with both his stage names. Currently under the AGUST D alias, he has over 7.8 million followers and 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. This also makes him the third BTS member in the top 10. He was also the first Korean soloist to reach 400 million streams on his album, D-2.

6) RM of BTS

RM of BTS (Image via @BIGHIT_MUSIC/Twitter)

RM of BTS is sixth on the list with over 8.8 million followers and 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. This makes him the second member of BTS in the top 10 list. He is also the first BTS member to have achieved 600 million streams on spotify only from his solo work.

5) EXO

EXO (Image via @weareoneEXO/Twitter)

EXO currently has over 8.9 million followers on Spotify and approximately 4.5 million monthly listeners worldwide, putting them in fifth place. Despite having mostly been on hiatus, managing to still maintain a steady stream of followers and listeners is no easy task.

4) J-Hope of BTS

J-Hope of BTS (Image via @BIGHIT_MUSIC/Twitter)

BTS' J-Hope is the most followed soloist amongst K-pop artists on Spotify. He has over 9.3 million followers, which puts him in fourth place on this list and has over 2.2 million monthly listeners. He is also the first Korean soloist to reach the mark of 9 million followers.

3) TWICE

TWICE (Image via @teudoongie/Twitter)

TWICE is third on the list with 12.8 million followers on Spotify and 1 million monthly listeners. They charted at number 32 on Spotify's Top Artists Global, making them the first girl group and female K-pop act to do so.

2) BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK (Image via PUBG/Wikipedia)

BLACKPINK is second on the list of K-pop artists with the most followers. They have 28.8 million followers on Spotify and over 13 million monthly listeners. They're 335th in the world on the list of artists with the most monthly listeners. They have surpassed 5.8 billion streams with only 23 songs.

1) BTS

BTS (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)

To no one's surprise, BTS is number one on this list. There are innumerable Spotify records that they have managed to either break or make. Their song Dynamite has over one billion streams, becoming the first song by a K-act to earn this.

They are miles ahead of others, with over 47 million Spotify followers and are ninth on the list of artists with the highest Spotify followers in the world. They have over 37 million active monthly spotify listeners, ranking 42nd on the list of artists with the most monthly listeners.

Every day these statistics change with an increasing number of K-pop artists receiving new monthly listeners and followers on Spotify.

