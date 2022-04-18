5 times ITZY's Ryujin went viral proving her ultimate queen status

The ITZY member Ryujin has made headlines various times due to her talent and skills. Born in Seoul, ITZY's main rapper always wanted to be a K-pop idol and was a huge fan of GOT7. She worked hard to get scouted by multiple entertainment companies as a trainee.

She made her debut with fellow members in 2019. However, the idol was in the limelight prior to her big debut.

Moreover, besides being a member of the JYP girl group, she makes her fans go crazy with her ultimate viral moments. Let's take a look at the moments Ryujin proved herself to be a queen.

5 ITZY Ryujin's best and viral moments

1) Ryujin's intro at MAMA 2021

ITZY gave some sparkling and bold performances at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2021. The group performed their smash hits Loco and Mafia in the Morning. While the five-member girl group absolutely set the stage on fire, Ryujin stood out the most because of her charismatic performance.

The K-pop idol attracted all the attention while enacting some killer martial art moves on the stage. The rapper channeled her inner mafia, and looked extremely charming at the same time.

2) Getting featured in a BTS highlight skit

Before debuting under JYP Entertainment, Ms. Shin earned praises and appraisals from thousands of K-pop fans when she appeared in BTS' Love Yourself highlight reel (Bangtan Universe). She was paired alongside BTS' Jimin and J-hope for the skit.

Her current bandmate Yuna was also a part of the skit, and shared scenes with BTS' maknae, Jungkook.

3) The iconic shoulder dance in Wannabe

It does not matter if you are an ITZY fan or not, you would have definitely witnessed the iconic shoulder dance choreography led by Ryujin in the Wannabe music video by ITZY.

Like the power machine she is, the song depicted her iconic shoulder moves with the other four following soon after. All the members did an incredible job of making Wannabe one of their best songs.

4) ITZY's fierce center and rapper

Ms. Shin is the main rapper and center of the girl group, and makes sure to stay true to the positions assigned to her. Multiple times, the rapper has shown her talent with unique raps while also serving looks as the center in most of the choreographies.

With heavenly visuals and extreme talent, the Loco singer has proved herself to be one of the best among the latest fourth-generation groups.

5) Artist of the Month at Studio Choom

ITZY became the only K-pop group to have three members as the Artist of the Month feature at Studio Choom after Ryujin joined the list in November. Like always, the K-pop idol managed to entice people with her rocking performance. She danced to Billie Eilish's Therefore I am, grabbing love from Eilish's fans as well.

The ITZY member also made sure to hold on to her 'girl crush' title with her sensual and sassy moves during the performance.

