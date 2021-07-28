Monsta X Changkyun's post gets mistranslated, fans support the star against allegations of being fatphobic

Monsta X Changkyun recently opened up about his struggle with having to diet, maintaining weight and working out among other things.
Fans believed the star was going through something like an eating disorder and wanted to show him support. However, when a translation of the posts went viral online, the star faced allegations of being fatphobic.
Why was Monsta X Changkyun called fatphobic?
His posts were mistranslated by a netizen, and this made it seem as if Monsta X Changkyun was not talking about himself, but someone else. This made readers of the post believe that Changkyun, who goes by the stage name I.M., is fatphobic.
The issues he had referred to in the posts, of how sometimes it felt like even drinking water could cause weight gain, were seen as problematic.
Since then, there has been backlash against the star on Twitter. The initial outrage over Monsta X Changkyun's messages, however, dissipated when the translator who posted his messages came forward to explain that they had indeed made some errors in translating.
The messages had described how Monsta X Changkyung had felt when he was around food, indicating that the star may have an eating disorder.
The netizen also explained that Monsta X Changkyun had indeed spoken of himself and not a third person. The user went on to further clarify that there was no intention to hurt anyone with the translation and promised to avoid such errors in the future.
This clarification, however, brought upon a new wave of backlash for Changkyun for being too harsh on himself, and monbebes, the official fandom of Monsta X came forward to defend the member of their favorite band.
Fans of Monsta X Changkyun react to allegations of him being fatphobic
Many fans pointed out that the people who were blaming Monsta X Changkyun for being harsh on himself were being hypocritical.
This Monsta X member, according to fan accounts, was fat himself. However, at that time, he was reportedly not as popular as he is now. It was even alleged that the star gained popularity as a member of the band only after he managed to lose weight and changed the look of his hair.
So fans asked critics why Monsta X Changkyun was not free to share how he felt about the pressures that he and other idols face. Even today, there is a constant pressure on idols to look skinny, so many fans pointed out that this pressure is what led to Monsta X Changkyun's condition in the first place.