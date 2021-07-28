Monsta X Changkyun's post gets mistranslated, fans support the star against allegations of being fatphobic

Monsta X Changkyun recently opened up about his struggle with having to diet, maintaining weight and working out among other things.

Fans believed the star was going through something like an eating disorder and wanted to show him support. However, when a translation of the posts went viral online, the star faced allegations of being fatphobic.

Why was Monsta X Changkyun called fatphobic?

His posts were mistranslated by a netizen, and this made it seem as if Monsta X Changkyun was not talking about himself, but someone else. This made readers of the post believe that Changkyun, who goes by the stage name I.M., is fatphobic.

The issues he had referred to in the posts, of how sometimes it felt like even drinking water could cause weight gain, were seen as problematic.

Since then, there has been backlash against the star on Twitter. The initial outrage over Monsta X Changkyun's messages, however, dissipated when the translator who posted his messages came forward to explain that they had indeed made some errors in translating.

The messages had described how Monsta X Changkyung had felt when he was around food, indicating that the star may have an eating disorder.

OP deleted the tweets but i screenshotted it lmao if anyone is still curious what changkyun said pic.twitter.com/gIh2MIfBYS — ًethan torchios Gf (@prdhye) July 27, 2021

And it's always this accs setting Changkyun up pic.twitter.com/bxGbKk8Uag — Flower-ed :): (@flowered_96) July 27, 2021

The netizen also explained that Monsta X Changkyun had indeed spoken of himself and not a third person. The user went on to further clarify that there was no intention to hurt anyone with the translation and promised to avoid such errors in the future.

This clarification, however, brought upon a new wave of backlash for Changkyun for being too harsh on himself, and monbebes, the official fandom of Monsta X came forward to defend the member of their favorite band.

Fans of Monsta X Changkyun react to allegations of him being fatphobic

Many fans pointed out that the people who were blaming Monsta X Changkyun for being harsh on himself were being hypocritical.

This Monsta X member, according to fan accounts, was fat himself. However, at that time, he was reportedly not as popular as he is now. It was even alleged that the star gained popularity as a member of the band only after he managed to lose weight and changed the look of his hair.

btw, monbebe who have been here for a long time, do you ever feel disgusted with the fact that changkyun once was not the most popular member, and when he lost weight and grew his hair out suddenly everyone ults him ? people think he didn't notice and think about shit like that ? — iwo🍒 (@myxinsanity) July 27, 2021

Now stop setting changkyun up and targetting him every single time, making remarks on how he should leave mx while he already had such a rough time just getting accepted by the group years ago. Hes clearly going through something rn and yall see it as an opportunity to damage him pic.twitter.com/UMfnqrTxrs — 𝙖𝙣𝙖 (@8STVR) July 27, 2021

My open letter to Changkyun pic.twitter.com/qmlYXnZJsL — MonElle✨ (@HoneyDimpleX) July 27, 2021

The most mind blowing this abt this situation is that changkyun is being called fatphobic not bcuz how he views other but the standards that fans push on idols to be skinny & how he has to lose weight bcuz of them and he can’t share how he feels without ppl being offended pic.twitter.com/moSEcw6h8l — ツ (@kyLauvly) July 27, 2021

I just want changkyun to know he perfect the way he is .he doesn't have to change who he is to make anyone happy . To moots you are perfect an gorgeous the way you are ... — Lynn ♘🐝🐹🐰⚅ (@multibebe23) July 27, 2021

The original tweeter said it was a mistranslation and he was talking about himself #changkyun — Protect black stans 🚩 (@mjngifxuff) July 27, 2021

tw // ed, eating disorder ment.



changkyun was talking about himself

HE has an ED, now stop hating on him and do something else pic.twitter.com/NXaQ3bYSh7 — kim;;🍃 (@pjhpallete) July 27, 2021

Apparently changkyun was expressing how he felt about himself when he was around food and how he felt fat by eating food (a kmbb translated) and now I feel bad cause I was ready to unstan him



Also pls dont attack me I just read what the kmbb translated😭 — naf | shownus military wife (@intakshoulder) July 27, 2021

I still remember how changkyun was the most reserved and unliked member of monsta x. After fantasia and love killa Suddenly people started loving him and he became bias of most fans why??? Because it's you who set the standards for them to talk about + — ☆sana☆ (@mbb_wenee_) July 27, 2021

So fans asked critics why Monsta X Changkyun was not free to share how he felt about the pressures that he and other idols face. Even today, there is a constant pressure on idols to look skinny, so many fans pointed out that this pressure is what led to Monsta X Changkyun's condition in the first place.

Edited by Siddharth Satish