Monsta X releases concept trailer for Kiss or Death, fans find it traverses time and space

Monsta X released a concept trailer for their upcoming single titled "Kiss or Death". The release of the same by Universe, the agency that Monsta X belongs to, has excited fans who speculated about the extended theme of the song.

The song will be released on July 26.

Concept trailer of Monsta X's The One features references to Fantasia, Sherlock, and Murder on the Orient Express

The concept trailer titled "The One" featured members of the band dressed in sharp suits. The video is monochrome and gave fans multiple clues about how the single connected with Monsta X's past work.

Just an hour after the trailer was released, fans were able to list multiple connections to Fantasia, The Connect, Dramarama among others.

Some also wondered if the single would further add to their storyline featuring time travel. The short concept trailer indicates that this song will feature time travel, but the question of if it will match with Monsta X's bigger picture is yet to be seen.

Kskkskskksl but... 😳

Whyyyyy!?!?!?

Ohmygosh is this connected with fantasia!?!? Kskksksk

I'm already loving this!!!

💕✨💕✨💕✨💕✨💕✨

Thank you guys for being so amazing!!! 👑👑👑👑👑👑 https://t.co/9666xwxuYz — ✨🤍Rukimey🤍✨ (@Rukimey_Again) July 19, 2021

I can't be the only one getting The Connect vibes. https://t.co/w1ka7kkqH3 — 🎲Sugarjaye🃏♣️:)위니💙 - One of a Kind (@SugarjayeBebe) July 19, 2021

Dramarama is that you????? https://t.co/zTuUGJKRoz — MONSTA X OOAK ♣️♦️♠️♥️ (@rania_thair) July 19, 2021

Omgggg two of my fave movies in one. Sherlock and Murder at the Orient Express https://t.co/kVNhgfCUqh — Ssa 기현 🧡 (@meantforyoo) July 19, 2021

Ohhhhh i got fantasia, dramarama, and destroyer vibes?!?!??!!?? https://t.co/k46eBY0XhI — Xia Military Wife Era :') (@KikisHamster1) July 19, 2021

What is the Monsta X storyline fans seem excited about?

The Monsta X storyline spans the entirety of their career and is split into phases. Each phase symbolizes a timeline, and the theme of the songs released in this phase would add up together.

Is this connected to their time traveler storyline? 🧐🕵🏻 https://t.co/dxFAu2BkJV — Jess | 📖Reading Shadowplay (@ManderlyPies) July 19, 2021

Are they going back to their main storyline? 😍😍 https://t.co/A3pYi0628G — Tyrannia 🐺 | HYUNJULY 🍀 (@TyKRabbitHole) July 19, 2021

TIME TRAVELER AGAIN YESSSSSS



Mx concept is always 💯 https://t.co/NsKhqzLaA7 — ri。🌙 (@onthemccnlight) July 19, 2021

Phase 1, for instance, constitutes the first timeline called The Origin. This includes We Are Here World Tour VCR, Take 1 & Take 2. This phase introduced audiences to seven fine young men who each struggle with sin. Hyungwon struggles with pride, I.M with envy, Kihyun with loneliness, Jooheon with greed, Wonho with sloth, Shownu with wrath, and Minhyuk with agony.

This phase showed how the boys became friends after having overcome their struggles.

This phase depicted the boys' struggle with their baggage and that formed the start of the timeline. The second phase called "The Trigger" was centered on Find You MV.

This phase is the start of the time travel theory. In one of the scenes, Hyungwon was trapped in water and was equated with his presence in a different timeline. The third phase constitutes the second Timeline. This encapsulates The Code and The Connect World Tour VCR.

There are a total of seven phases and the final one is called Fantasia. So when fans find clues in Kiss or Death that connect to Fantasia or The Connect, it indicates that the Monsta X single will continue to add to their timeline theory.

Edited by Ashish Yadav