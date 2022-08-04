Art Basel : BTS' RM gives the cutest shout-out to Coldplay singer Chris Martin

BTS' RM gave a hilarious shout-out to Coldplay leader Chris Martin in his new vlog RM's vlog in Swiss.

The singer was in Switzerland recently to attend Art Basel, the world's largest art festival with the longest history.

In the vlog, the singer spotted an art piece by an artist of the same name, and had the funniest reaction to it. BTS' RM announced to his fans that the art piece was made by Chris Martin (implying the Coldplay singer), asking him to call him when he saw his vlog. He also complimented the singer, calling him 'amazing'.

BTS' RM compliments Coldplay singer. Calls him Amazing.

On a recent art-related outing, BTS' RM flew all the way to Switzerland and took fans on a virtual tour to Art Basel, the most famous art fair in Switzerland. He confirmed that he flew there to especially attend the event. He referred to Art Basel as:

“the best art festival in the world with the longest history.”

BTS' RM visited Fondation Beyeler, which features the art collection of Hildy and Ernst Beyeler. While checking out the collection, RM spotted a striking name amongst the designers. Excitedly, he said:

“I have a breaking news for you guys, Cold Play’s Chris Martin made a chair.”

BTS' RM had a hilarious reaction to the similarity in names, as the designer of the chair was also named Chris Martin. RM requested singer Chris Martin to call him when he sees his vlog. He also gave him the compliment:

“You’re amazing.”

BTS' RM is a certified art aficionado. He has been seen admiring or capturing pieces of art during his solo trips or during BTS’ scheduled trips on several occasions. His love for art and exhibitions has led several fans to flock to the museums to check out his recommendations.

Catching up with The Boys of BTS

BTS recently made headlines for announcing a temporary 'hiatus'. The members made a comeback in June with their anthology Proof.

The singers have since then mainly been focusing on solo projects.

BTS' maknae Jung Kook was the first member to release a project with Charlie Puth. The song Left and Right featuring Jung Kook debuted at number 22 on the Billboards Hot 100 chart , and was the highest debut on the chart that week.

Other BTS rapper J-hope became the first ever South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza, enthralling audiences with his unparalleled talent and charisma as he took the stage by storm on Sunday, July 31.

Other BTS members have filmed vlogs for their fans, which will be released on various dates over the next two months.

With BTS' RM releasing the museum vlog on July 30th, other upcoming BTS' vlogs include a camping vlog on August 6th, cooking vlog on August 13th, and woodworking workshop vlog on August 20th.

