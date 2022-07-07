How to prepare for the Magic Candies update in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

One of the big reasons the Cookie Run: Kingdom community is very hyped about the next update is the addition of Magic Candies for Vampire, Espresso, and Pumpkin Pie.

Magic Candies are upgrades one can purchase for these specific Cookies that will provide them with new abilities and upgrade their existing spells. Of course, players should start gathering gems and coins to unlock this upgrade on the day of its release, but there are some extra preparations that will go a long way as well.

Read on to find out how players can use the next update to get an edge over their opponents in both the PvE and PvP aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

How can Vampire Cookie fans benefit from the next Cookie Run: Kingdom update?

Vampire Cookie's impressive DMG rating has seen him gain the title of "King of Single Hit Damage" and earned him some recognition in the Guild Boss meta, but not much else. A big reason behind this is the prevalence of Sorbet Shark as the Ambush Cookie of choice in both PvE and PvP in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

In an effort to bring the Cookie into the mainstream, Vampire will be one of the first Cookies to get the Magic Candy upgrade. Via some leaked Korean patch notes, details on the Cookie's new skill have been confirmed.

Leaked Korean Patch Notes for July 7 Cookie Run: Kingdom update (Image via PoForPrez/Reddit)

The upgrade that Vampire will gain after he gets a Magic Candy is the focus of this article. Unlike Espresso and Pumpkin Pie, whose new abilities are separate from their existing skills, Vampire's attack itself is the same even after the magic candy.

Vampire will attack the farthest enemy and heal back some of the damage he dealt. The interesting part is that in the leaked patch notes, a "Bleeding" debuff is mentioned every time a Vampire's ability is used.

This is the first time the "Bleeding" debuff has been introduced in Cookie Run: Kingdom. A similar debuff can be seen in the strategy card game Hearthstone.

This debuff will make the enemy who was attacked by Vampire lose 55.4% HP every 0.5 seconds. Additionally, Vampire will receive a 100% CRIT rate buff whenever his ability is used, and he will attack three enemies instead of one the next time his ability is used.

Coming to how one has to prepare to get even more value from their Vampire Cookie, players should first invest in a Chocolate Altar of the Fallen landmark. This landmark allows players to increase CRIT DMG% in exchange for coins and materials.

Secondly, Cookie Run: Kingdom players should go through their Sugar Gnome laboratory and take up all CRIT booster tasks.

Both of these things will take the CRIT buff that Vampire receives after his attack go up from 100 to 190%. This means that the Cookie's impressive 1087 DMG rating will nearly double the second time his ability is used.

A 2000+ DMG rating is simply unheard of in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and this can help players gain a significant edge over others who are not making use of Vampire, especially in PvP.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

Will the Cookies be able to wield its strength?

We'll find out very soon!



Cookie Odyssey's Chapter III

🗡️ Financier Cookie

🗺️ World Exploration's Master Mode

New Cookie upgrades & events The secret of the Soul Jam will soon be revealed! 🤫Will the Cookies be able to wield its strength?We'll find out very soon!Cookie Odyssey's Chapter III🗡️ Financier Cookie🗺️ World Exploration's Master ModeNew Cookie upgrades & events The secret of the Soul Jam will soon be revealed! 🤫Will the Cookies be able to wield its strength? 🍪✨We'll find out very soon!📜 Cookie Odyssey's Chapter III🗡️ Financier Cookie🗺️ World Exploration's Master Mode🍬 New Cookie upgrades & events https://t.co/cCYVax9OdF

Players who want to further boost the CRIT% can also pair Vampire with Oyster Cookie to take the CRIT beyond 200%. It remains to be seen how the developer's efforts to integrate Vampire into the meta turn out, given the majority of players are already heavily invested in Sorbet Shark or Sea Fairy for their DPS needs.

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far