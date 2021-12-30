5 cookies that all high level players need to have in Cookie Run: Kingdom

In a Gacha game like Cookie Run: Kingdom, players have to keep upgrading their cookies as they progress through the game and also find better cookies to try and replace any cookies with a better one. Cookies are available in five rarities - Common, Rare, Epic, Ancient and Legendary. Other than that, there are special cookies that are featured only during certain events.

In this article, high level players are going to learn about what cookies they should have in their party.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Cookie Run: Kingdom - What cookies should high level players have?

5 Cookies that all high level Cookie Run: Kingdom players should have:

1) Frost Queen Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom Frost Queen Cookie (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Frost Queen Cookie is a Legendary Cookie that was released along with Cotton Cookie in the first part of the Frost Witch and the Lantern in the Snow update. She is a Magic class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Her skill, Freezing Squall, casts a squall of freezing energy that deals damage and freezes all enemies. When the enemies freeze, their cooldown will be paused and they will receive additional damage when thawed. Frost Cookie is immune to freezing and she is a very good choice for high level players because of the high amount of additional freezing damage she inflicts upon the enemies as a bonus effect.

2) Hollyberry Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom Hollyberry Cookie (Image via YouTube/Kodeations)

Hollyberry Cookie is an Ancient Cookie who is a part of the Five Ancient Heroes in Cookie Run: Kingdom. She belongs to the Defense Class and her position is prioritized to the Front by default.

Her skill, Oath on the Shield, makes her charge forward and become a shield to all the ally cookies, absorbing a portion of damage they take, excluding continuous DMG and indirect DMG.

3) Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom Pumpkin Pie Cookie (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Pumpkin Pie Cookie is an Epic Cookie released during the Halloween Masquerade update. She belongs to the Magic class and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Her skill, 'Pompon, help!' turns her pompon into a giant, causing area damage.

"For a given period of time, Giant Pompon inflicts melee area damage up to 3 enemies and applies a non-stackable debuff, decreasing the amount of healing the enemies receive. While on the battlefield, Giant Pompon increases ATK SPD for all allied summoned creatures. Giant Pompon will be more resistant to interrupting effects while performing the first special attack. Also, Pumpkin Pie Cookie can use her decreased first cooldown to use the skill sooner. Pompon is resistant to certain interruption effects."

She is an amazing choice for higher level players because of the variations of her skill combined with her pompon's attacks.

4) Herb Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom Herb Cookie (Image via Twitter/Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Herb Cookie is an Epic Cookie that has been available since release. He belongs to the Healing class and his position is prioritized to the Rear by default.

Herb Cookie's skill, Sunny Garden, turns the ground into a garden, removing all debuffs and restoring some Hit Points for the party. Standing near sprouts also restores some HP over time.

5) Sea Fairy Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom Sea Fairy Cookie (Image via Twitter/Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Sea Fairy Cookie is a Legendary Cookie who was released alongside Mango Cookie in the first half of the Tropical Soda Islands update. She belongs to the Bomber Class and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Her skill, Soaring Compassion, fires a stream of water, inflicts damage and stuns the five nearest enemies. After a certain time, a pool of water created underneath the targets bursts up with the power of eternity, dealing heavy damage.

