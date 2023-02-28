Pure Vanilla enjoyed arguably the longest reign at the top of a category that a Cookie has had in Cookie Run: Kingdom, as the best healer in the game since it was released until Epics like Cream Unicorn and the BTS Cookies arrived. While the founder of the Vanilla Kingdom remains a capable healer, it shed the title of being the best and got relegated to lower tiers of the meta fairly quickly.

In an effort to reverse this change, the developers released a significant buff for Pure Vanilla last month, confirming rumors of an impending buff for both playable Ancient Cookies. Read on to find out if this buff was sufficient for Pure Vanilla to win his title back, and whether new players should be investing in him.

Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know (February 2023)

Before getting into the specifics of the new buffs and his skill, let's go over the Cookie's new substats and skill numbers in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These numbers are of a Lv. 70 Pure Vanilla, with his skill at the same level and a full Swift Chocolate build:

HP: 231,640

ATK: 37,034

DEF: 62,968

CRIT%: 15.29%

Overall Power: 203,683

The numbers for the newly buffed "Love and Peace" skill are provided below as well:

Amplify Buff Up: +25.0% for 10.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Healing: 185.2% of ATK

HP Shield: blocks 20.0% of Max HP for 10.0 sec

If the HP Shield is dispelled or the target is immune:

Healing (Cookies): 1.0% of Max HP every 1.0 sec for 7.0 sec

Healing (Others): 35.0% of ATK every 1.0 sec for 7.0 sec

Injury Alleviation: -50.0%

Passive: Debuff Resist +30.0%

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN POV: You just pulled Pure Vanilla Cookie



How does it feel? 🥲 POV: You just pulled Pure Vanilla Cookie How does it feel? 🥲 https://t.co/GAXyzK4iT4

The major reason as to why Pure Vanilla fell out of the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta is largely the same as why most older Cookies get replaced by new releases, i.e., that their skills are too specialized and one-dimensional for them to compete against newer Cookies that offer a wide variety of benefits with every skill cast.

Devsisters have addressed this problem by adding a plethora of new aspects to the Ancient Cookie's skill, along with boosting his healing numbers up to current standards as well.

Most notably, the Amplify Buff, Debuff Resist buffs, and the HP Shield add to making this Cookie a far more viable and exciting character for Cookie Run: Kingdom players' PvE and PvP needs.

All things considered, Pure Vanilla is definitely a top-tier healer in the current Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, with his already strong healing capabilities being further accentuated by the new additions, and the Ancient Cookie can go toe-to-toe with any other healers in the game, including Cream Unicorn and BTS.

The question of whether Pure Vanilla should be preferred as an investment over the other two remains one of personal preference as other Healers bring their own specific skillsets such as Stun Immunity with BTS, or CRIT and DMG Resist buffs with Cream Unicorn.

In terms of overall value, Pure Vanilla has certainly won back his Best Healer title, and if players already have him leveled up and only have limited resources, investing in him would be a prudent choice for almost all Cookie Run: Kingdom situations.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

