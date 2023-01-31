Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP Tier List (January 2023)

One of the most significant updates to Cookie Run: Kingdom was expected on the game's second anniversary earlier this month, and the developers delivered on the hype. A new Legendary and a new Epic Cookie joined the game, pushing the total number of characters in CRK to shy of 100.
Additionally, both Ancient Cookies received massive meta-changing buffs, which has led to them coming back into prominence in a big way. Read on to find out how this has affected the standing of your favorite Cookies for use in Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvP side.
Every Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked for PvP (January 2023)
SS Tier
This tier houses only the best in Cookie Run: Kingdom and these characters can easily anchor and carry entire teams. Each Cookie has a skill that provides multifaceted value to any Arena team you use them in and provides users with a competitive edge over others in PvP Cookie Run: Kingdom matches.
- Hollyberry Cookie
- Financier Cookie
- Moonlight Cookie
- Black Pearl Cookie
- Frost Queen Cookie
- Sherbet Cookie
- BTS Cookie
- Pure Vanilla Cookie
S Tier
These are Cookies that pack almost as heavy a punch as their SS tier counterparts but lose out slightly for several reasons. They may not have the same level of universal usability or may not be as powerful in the current meta. Every Cookie here will be an excellent investment and help readers create killer Offensive and Defensive Cookie Run: Kingdom teams.
- Captain Caviar Cookie
- Werewolf Cookie
- Schwarzwalder
- Wildberry Cookie
- Crunchy Chip Cookie
- Pinecone Cookie
- Vampire Cookie
- Herb Cookie
- Oyster Cookie
- Clotted Cream Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
A Tier
The A tier is where players will have to take some time to evaluate how much they're willing to invest in certain Cookies. That being said, almost every Cookie at this level is a part of at least one famous and influential Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena team. The A tier is less composed of Cookies coming up from lower tiers but more of Cookies who just missed out on the spot at the SS and S tiers.
- Dark Cacao Cookie
- Purple Yam Cookie
- Milky Way Cookie
- Sorbet Shark Cookie
- Eclair Cookie
- Caramel Arrow Cookie
- Cotton Cookie
- Carol Cookie
- Sea Fairy Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Pumpkin Pie Cookie
- Macaron Cookie
- Squid Ink Cookie
- Almond Cookie
- Parfait Cookie
- Raspberry Cookie
B Tier
The B tier is where this list heads into the somewhat mediocre section of the vast Cookie Run: Kingdom character library. These are characters that you're unlikely to see beyond certain ranks for the simple reason that they would not be able to put up much of a fight against the average Diamond or Masters team.
Limited investment in them by new players to carry them up to the Silver or Gold ranks is about the extent of these Cookies' viability for PvP.
- Milk Cookie
- Cocoa Cookie
- Tea Knight Cookie
- Affogato Cookie
- Licorice Cookie
- Prophet Cookie
- Strawberry Crepe Cookie
- Moon Rabbit Cookie
- Red Velvet cookie
- Kumiho Cookie
- Black Raisin Cookie
- Cherry Blossom Cookie
- Twizzyly Gummy Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Candy Diver Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
C Tier
C Tier is best described as the "Don't Use" category, as that would be the best thing to do with the characters at this level. In the current Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, any investment in them is entirely inadvisable and should be avoided. If these are your only options, using them to farm some gems to make more pulls and expanding your options would be a better idea.
- Mango Cookie
- Sparkling Cookie
- Mint Choco Cookie
- Candy Diver Cookie
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Madeiline Cookie
- Raspberry Cookie
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Pastry Cookie
- Lilac Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Chilli Pepper Cookie
- Fig Cookie
