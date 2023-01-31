Best team with Almond Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Almond Cookie is a Support Cookie that, in its heyday, was a star in several popular Cookie Run: Kingdom team compositions. However, it has lately fallen into disuse and has been replaced by newer Supports like Eclair and Cotton.

An Epic rarity character, Almond Cookie is experiencing a gradual resurgence in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, especially after the release of the Super Epic Sherbet Cookie. Sherbet's combo with Frost Queen greatly benefits from Almond's Handcuffs ability and makes for an excellent one-shot team. Read on to learn more about this team and why it works as well as it does.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Clotted Cream Cookie and others form the best one-shot team in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Note: This team has been extensively tested in and is designed for the Kingdom Arena. Results in PvE modes may vary, and readers should refer to level-specific guides for World Exploration and Guild Battle.

1) Schwarzwalder

Schwarzwalder is the sole front Cookie here and will take up the "tank" role in this team. Given that this is a high DMG burst team, Choco Brute's considerable DMG dealing ability, alongside his proven mettle as a tank, makes him the ideal Cookie to hold down the frontline.

Full Solid Almond toppings would be best for Brute, as they bring both DMG Resist and ATK SPD buffs, both of which will allow Schwarzwalder to survive and tank for longer.

Toppings: Solid Almond

2) Clotted Cream Cookie

Clotted Cream is a solid DPS in his own right, but the Magic Cookie is on this team to facilitate the DMG from the main DPS picks, Sherbet and Frost Queen, to directly reach the enemy's middle and back lines.

As this is a one-shot Cookie Run: Kingdom team, the idea is to get rid of the enemy's main DMG dealers in the first round of skill casts. Clotted Cream is crucial to ensuring this happens.

Toppings: Swift Chocolate

3) Sherbet Cookie

Sherbet brings one-half of the potent Frost debuff that we're looking to pair with Almond's Handcuffs, along with his fatal Frost Shards ability. It is one of the main DMG dealers on this Cookie Run: Kingdom team.

Players will need to use a full Searing Raspberry build to enhance ATK and cooldown. The slight 1-2% cooldown boost from this topping build is needed in case the first round of skill casts doesn't completely obliterate the enemy. It will allow players to hit back as soon as possible.

Toppings: Searing Raspberry

4) Frost Queen Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Do you fear the cold? Frost Queen Cookie will send a chill down to your very dough. 🥶 Do you fear the cold? Frost Queen Cookie will send a chill down to your very dough. 🥶 https://t.co/8GD43TMm7o

Frost Queen Cookie, along with her new Frost debuff, is regaining popularity in Cookie Run: Kingdom. This is all thanks to her combo with Sherbet.

The Legendary Cookie will be the dominant DMG dealer in most matches, given the use of the Lollipop treasure. Players should use a full Searing Raspberry build to get the most out of her.

Toppings: Searing Raspberry

5) Almond Cookie

Almond Cookie brings together all the other Cookies and allows them to completely destroy the enemy with his Handcuffs by distributing their DMG to the opposing team.

As he is an older Cookie, his survivability is not really up to the mark for today's high-ranking Arena matches. A full Solid Almond build will allow him to survive just long enough for him to fulfill his crucial role.

Toppings: Solid Almond

The Enchanted Robe, Old Pilgrim's Scroll, and, as mentioned earlier, the Bear Jelly Lollipop are the treasures that pair perfectly with this Cookie Run: Kingdom team.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can follow this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes