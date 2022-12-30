Almond Cookie was part of one of the earliest updates in Cookie Run: Kingdom and was a popular Support Cookie, alongside Mint Choco for quite some time. Since then, this Cookie has been relegated within the game's meta due to the release of newer Cookies.

Nevertheless, he's still an easily available Epic Support Cookie, with a unique ability that can exponentially boost the amount of DMG that will be dealt to an enemy without the need for another DPS.

Read on to find out if you should invest in upgrading him and his "Almond Handcuffs" skill if you pull him from the gacha today.

Is Almond Cookie worth your Skill Powders in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The substats for a Lv. 60 Almond Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom with a maxed-out "Almond Handcuffs" skill are provided below, alongside the application of a full Solid Almond build:

HP:121,119 ATK: 19,898 DEF: 27,493 CRIT%: 19% Overall Power: 84,340

The numbers for the maxed-out "Almond Handcuffs" skill are also attached:

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Damage Link: 105.0%

Duration: 3.0 sec

Essentially, Almond Cookie's skill has him 'handcuffing' the enemy with the lowest max HP, targeting Cookies first and other kinds of enemies later. These 'handcuffs' apply the Damage Link debuff to that enemy, which distributes the damage dealt to the handcuffed enemy between up to five enemies.

Back in the day, Almond and Rye Cookie were a popular pair in Cookie Run: Kingdom, since both have abilities that focus on the enemy with the lowest max HP. This meant that if both Cookies survived for long enough, they would become a formidable pair that eliminated the entire enemy squad.

To make good use of this combo, Cookie Run: Kingdom players will have to initiate Rye Cookie's skill and immediately follow up with Almond because the former has a long animation before they start dealing DMG. This was the only way to sync up Rye Cookie's attack with Almond's three-second duration Damage Link debuff.

Interestingly, this combo is still a viable choice for World Exploration as, with a few other DPS Cookies and a solid tank, it can take players through some of the toughest levels, even without a Healer. There are several "Cheese Comps" that can utilize Almond Cookie in PvP, but even then, how successful those teams would be in today's Cookie Run: Kingdom meta is questionable.

All things considered, there's really no reason to spend precious EXP Star Jellies and Skill Powders on Almond Cookie. While he might be a viable Cookie in certain situations, and could potentially work well with certain playstyles, other Support Cookies like Eclair and Cotton simply have too many advantages for Almond to be a worthy investment.

On their own, both Cotton and Eclair Cookie can deal damage that's far in excess of however much of a boost that Almond could provide, in addition to both of them having some level of healing/DEF capabilities as well.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

