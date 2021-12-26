Where to get skill powder in Cookie Run Kingdom? 

Cookie Run Kingdom built on the success of Ovenbreak by adding the kingdom builder element and modifying the Cookies for combat roles. These modifications come by way of each Cookie having a unique "skill."

A Cookie's skill is its unique combat ability, i.e., the action the Cookie performs after the cooldown is cleared. Skills can range from being outright combat abilities, like charging enemies, to supporting abilities such as healing. All Cookie skills and their levels are in sync. This means a newly-unlocked Cookie will be at base level (Level 1), so their skill will also be at its most basic level.

While Cookie levels can be upgraded in battle or by using Star Jellies, skill level enhancements require skill powder. Read on to find out how players can access it in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Best Methods to collect skill powder in Cookie Run Kingdom

Before revealing the methods to gain skill powder, let's briefly go over some guidelines to collect it.

Different skill levels require different types of skill powder. So Levels 1-20 require Standard Powder, Levels 20-40 require Refined Powder, and Levels 40-60 require Pristine Powder.

Skill powder is also divided by the different classes of Cookies. For instance, to upgrade a Level 42 Sorbet Shark Cookie, an Ambush class character, users will require Refined Ambush Powder, along with 7,400 coins. All skill level upgrades require a set amount of coins along with the concerned skill powder. Here's how to gain extra coins in Cookie Run Kingdom.

The best methods to gain various types of required skill powder are:

1) Following the World Exploration storyline

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN 🚨 *SPOILER ALERT* FOR WORLD EXPLORATION LAND 8-30 🚨



The dubbing of Cookie Run: Kingdom returns! We're taking you inside the studio to watch voice acting side-by-side with a DARK SECRET reveal! 😱 🚨 *SPOILER ALERT* FOR WORLD EXPLORATION LAND 8-30 🚨 The dubbing of Cookie Run: Kingdom returns! We're taking you inside the studio to watch voice acting side-by-side with a DARK SECRET reveal! 😱 https://t.co/8N1CAYDt55

The World Exploration series is the main campaign mode storyline in Cookie Run Kingdom. Many stages in the World Exploration storyline grant players with various rewards. Several levels exist where players can gain a considerable amount of skill powder.

As these are preset rewards, players cannot really request the skill powder that they require. However, they can try to structure their team upgrades around the resources that they are able to gather through this method.

2) Rainbow Shell Gallery

The Rainbow Shell Gallery is a store in Touc's Trade Harbor. Here, players can exchange their Rainbow Pearls for a plethora of rare Cookie Run Kingdom items.

Interestingly, this is the only location other than the Gacha where players can acquire legendary soulstones. Their stock is refreshed between four different slots every three days. The fourth slot in the rotation — every two weeks — players can get a randomized Pristine Powder in exchange for their Rainbow Jellies.

Cookie Run Kingdom developers have hinted that they might open up the Rainbow Shell Gallery to provide on-demand skill powders.

3) Medal Shop

Victory in PvP matches in Cookie Run Kingdom grants players with lots of freebies. Image via Cookie Run Wiki.

Players can earn medals by battling it out in the Kingdom Arena, which is Cookie Run Kingdom's PvP gameplay. Winning Arena battles grants players trophies, which in turn grant tiers and Medals. All the medals that are in the possession of the players can be exchanged for many valuable items at the medal shop. A variety of skill powders are easily available here and players can avail of their medals for the resources they require.

4) Seaside Market

Cookie Run Help 🪅 @koffeebeecookie (Kingdom) June 22 Update 🥭



Give a warm welcome to Mango, Sobert Shark, Sea Fairy & Liliac cookies in this update! Some of them can be seen in the splash screen🤩



As well as a new mode, where you fight monsters to reclaim islands- and the Trading port has been expanded! 📭 (Kingdom) June 22 Update 🥭Give a warm welcome to Mango, Sobert Shark, Sea Fairy & Liliac cookies in this update! Some of them can be seen in the splash screen🤩As well as a new mode, where you fight monsters to reclaim islands- and the Trading port has been expanded! 📭 https://t.co/zHfIfdXf4J

Note: The Seaside Market is the same as the Trading Port. The name of the Trading Port was changed to Seaside Market after it was moved inside Touc's Trade Harbor.

Players gain access to the Seaside Market after upgrading their Cookie Castle to Level 6. This is a large scale exchange where all sorts of commodities can be exchanged for valuable resources. Stock can be refreshed at any time by spending 400 crystals, or every six hours.

Rarities and materials require other rarities and materials to be exchanged for them, but skill powder can be obtained by exchanging any goods. Specific skill powders cannot be requested but with one or two stock changes and a thorough search through the stock, players can generally find whatever they're looking for.

5) Today's Bounties

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN [BUG REPORT]



There is a known Bounty bug for the ranged skill powder bounty that occurred on May 14, 0:00 KST



If you completely close the game and start again The problem will be solved and can be played. [BUG REPORT] There is a known Bounty bug for the ranged skill powder bounty that occurred on May 14, 0:00 KST If you completely close the game and start again The problem will be solved and can be played. https://t.co/HwBbVOQ7Qv

This is by far the best method to gain skill powders in Cookie Run Kingdom. In Today's Bounties, players have to battle different bosses and gain skill powders if they are victorious.

The number of bosses and skill powders on offer changes every day. It is a known fact in the Cookie Run Kingdom community that on Sunday, all types of skill powders are available. Each boss has 10 levels, and a new skill powder is gained when each level is defeated. Players can attempt bounties three times per day.

Strategically investing in the right Cookies at the right time is a large part of becoming successful in Cookie Run Kingdom. Users should try to structure their investments with the skill powder they are able to obtain and not get stuck on trying to obtain any one particular type.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

