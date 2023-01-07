In one of the most well-received updates to Cookie Run: Kingdom, the Frost Queen Cookie receives a long-awaited buff. The Legendary Magic Cookie was once one of the most sought-after characters in the game, but with the release of newer DPS Cookies, the Empress's pick rate gradually reduced.

Read on to find out if the buff is significant enough for new players to invest in the Cookie and how the buffed Frost Queen fares against new releases.

Is Snow Sugar Cookie any good in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (January 2022)

Frost Queen Cookie's buff added the Frost debuff (the same buff received by Snow Sugar Cookie in the update), along with making "Freeze" stackable and adding some DMG even to enemies that are resistant to Freezing. The general decline in the Magic Cookie's pick rate was not due to her insufficient DMG dealing abilities but rather her limited skill.

There are only five spots in every Cookie Run: Kingdom team, and since most of the newer Cookies have skills that are versatile and multi-faceted, they tend to offer greater value to players in PvP matches.

Additionally, lots of enemies in the newer stages of PvE game modes are resistant to Freezing. This eliminated a large chunk of Frost Queen's DMG dealing abilities, so she was replaced in World Exploration teams as well.

The new buff does address both of these problems by adding DMG even to Freeze resistant enemies in PvE and an additional Frost debuff for PvP. While it greatly improves the character's viability in Cookie Run: Kingdom, the question of how Frost Queen stacks up against the top tier of CRK remains.

The Empress might well be on her way back into the Kingdom Arena meta because her combo with Sherbet is too good to pass up. The combined Freeze DMG stack boosts the DMG dealing capability of both Cookies, and players who are looking to center their PvP team around Sherbet can incorporate Frost Queen as their secondary DMG dealer.

On her own, Frost Queen is still a lackluster DPS when compared to the reigning top DMG dealers in Cookie Run: Kingdom, like Captain Caviar and Eclair. With her current numbers, she can't realistically anchor a team in the higher ranks of Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvP Arena.

Frost Queen's ability to clear the stages in Chapter 13 and 14 of the World Exploration game mode (which was what originally rendered her obsolete in PvE) will depend largely on the Magic Cookie that takes the role of the main DPS. The 70% DMG for enemies resistant to Freezing is far too low for it to move the needle on Frost Queen's subpar pre-buff performance in these stages.

All things considered, Frost Queen Cookie's buff falls short in several respects and doesn't do much to alter the character's standing in Cookie Run: Kingdom. However, her combo with Sherbet Cookie in the Kingdom Arena is a good reason to build her, especially if the other Sherbet teams don't match your roster or playstyle.

