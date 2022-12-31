In a recent Cookie Run: Kingdom update, which included the release of Sherbet and Carol Cookie, one of the least prominent additions was a buff for the largely forgotten Epic Magic unit, Snow Sugar Cookie.

The once-popular Summoner was one of the 37 Cookies available at launch and one of the most popular DPSs in the game for a long time.

Read on to find out how well the developer's attempt to bring the Snow King back into the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta has fared.

Is Snow Sugar Cookie any good in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (December 2022)

The "buff" to Snow Sugar Cookie didn't alter any of the substats or increase his "Blizzard" skill's existing numbers. However, it added a whole new "Frost" debuff to the Cookie's skill. The new debuff will affect any enemy the Snow King targets and increase the Frost DMG they incur by 50% (capped at 350%) for 15 seconds.

There is also a 13.4% chance that the Frost debuff will reduce the target's ATK SPD by 10%.

Taking this into account, here are the numbers for a maxed Snow Sugar Cookie (full Searing Raspberry build):

HP: 147,738

ATK: 105,857

DEF: 69,971

CRIT%: 18.09%

Overall Power: 450,038

Winter is the season when life sleeps underneath the white snow.

What the maxed-out "Blizzard" skill looks like in Cookie Run: Kingdom is also described below:

Snow King: summoned with 26.0% ATK (+0.35% ATK per level), 125.0% DEF, 150.0% HP of the summoner

ATK SPD: -25.0% within the Frozen Breath range

Frost: each hit has a 13.4% chance to decrease the target's ATK SPD by 10.0% and increase Frost DMG received by 50.0% (capped at 350%) for 15 seconds

A big reason behind Snow Sugar's irrelevance is that its skill is very one-dimensional. This is highlighted when the current Cookie Run: Kingdom meta tends to gravitate more towards Cookies who have dynamic abilities and can perform distinct functions.

The addition of the Frost debuff seems to be an effort at changing the narrative around Snow Sugar, but it's simply not enough for the Magic Cookie to compete with Cookie Run: Kingdom heavyweights like Sherbet or Frost Queen.

The 13.4% chance on the ATK SPD debuff is just far too low for it to have any substantial impact in PvE or PvP, and while the DMG boost is appreciable, it does nothing to alleviate the core problem behind Snow Sugar falling into obscurity.

The Magic Cookie's DMG numbers were never a problem, and for them to be brought back into the meta, either new aspects have to be added to their skill (Frost Queen) or their DMG numbers have to be amped up exponentially (Espresso Cookie). Sadly, neither has happened here.

While Snow Sugar might be a placeholder in readers looking to make a Summoner comp, they are bound to be replaced sooner or later by a DPS, bringing more than just DMG to the table.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

