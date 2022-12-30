Sherbet Cookie is definitely one of the most exciting additions to Cookie Run: Kingdom. Having been released in one of the most crowded updates to the game, alongside a hyped Carol Cookie and buffs to popular DPSs like Frost Queen and Snow Sugar, he still managed to establish himself in the meta.

Ranged Cookies have been left out of the game's meta since Twizzly Gummy and Tiger Lily dropped out of the PvP meta. Read on to find out which Toppings will allow you to convert this Ranged Cookie into one of the best DMG dealers in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Best Topping for Sherbet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom (December 2022)

Sherbet Cookie's "Frost Shards" skill has led to him being termed as a buffed-up Frost Queen in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community. The Super Epic Cookie summons 15 Frost Shards, divides them equally for the number of targets, and prioritizes enemies with the highest ATK.

Each target hit with a shard is dealt the Frost and Nullify debuff, with a considerable chance of targets getting frozen.

Frozen targets will be dealt additional damage when they thaw, and the amount of damage dealt, and the chance of the enemy getting frozen will depend on the number of Frost stacks.

Healing that exceeds Sherbet's Max HP will be converted into an HP shield, and Sherbet himself is immune to any interruptions while casting his skill.

All things considered, this is one of the most well-rounded abilities of any DPS character across Cookie Run: Kingdom. The numbers for a maxed-out "Frozen Shards" skill are provided below:

Cooldown: 13 seconds

Frost Shards DMG: 72.2% per Shard

Frost:ATK SPD -5.0%, Freezing DMG +50.0% (capped at 350%) for 16 sec

Frost Additional DMG: 49.2% (Cookies), 15.0% (Others) per Shard

Nullify Debuff Resist: nullifies 30.0% of Debuff Resist for 16 sec; stacks up to x1

Freezing: freezes the target for 1 sec with 8.0% chance; the chance is increased by 2.0% per stack of Frost

Freezing DMG: 42.2% of ATK

Frost Resistance: Sherbet Cookie gets -50.0% to Freezing DMG and duration

Warm Light of Life: 55.0% of Healing exceeding Max HP is converted to

HP Shield (capacity is capped at 30.0% of Max HP)

Other than the DMG dealt by each Shard, the numbers for this skill are the same even at Lv. 1.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



Take a sneak peek at what's coming in the next update



NEW EPIC: Carol Cookie

NEW SUPER EPIC: Sherbet Cookie

The Sugar Gnomes' Holiday Cake Shop

Tower of Sweet Chaos Expansion & New Features Winter is the season when life sleeps underneath the white snow.Take a sneak peek at what's coming in the next updateNEW EPIC: Carol CookieNEW SUPER EPIC: Sherbet CookieThe Sugar Gnomes' Holiday Cake ShopTower of Sweet Chaos Expansion & New Features Winter is the season when life sleeps underneath the white snow. 💤❄️ Take a sneak peek at what's coming in the next update🎶 NEW EPIC: Carol Cookie🍧 NEW SUPER EPIC: Sherbet Cookie🎂 The Sugar Gnomes' Holiday Cake Shop🏰 Tower of Sweet Chaos Expansion & New Features https://t.co/n6NcFYkMHr

Now that his skill has been established, we can delve into possible Topping builds for the character. The Cookie Run: Kingdom norm for a DPS Cookie would be to use a Searing Raspberry build, a Topping used to enhance DMG ratings. Another popular build for Sherbet Cookie, particularly on the PvP side of Cookie Run: Kingdom, is a full Swift Chocolate Topping set.

The latter is because Sherbet already has a fairly low cooldown, and using a Swift Chocolate build, a Topping meant for reducing cooldown, with a Squishy Jelly Watch can almost reduce this period to seven seconds.

The Swift Chocolate build takes the edge here because, with such a low cooldown, the combo of his great DMG, healing, buffs, and debuffs provides way more value than whatever a DMG boost from a Searing Raspberry build would deliver.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes