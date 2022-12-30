Sherbet Cookie is definitely one of the most exciting additions to Cookie Run: Kingdom. Having been released in one of the most crowded updates to the game, alongside a hyped Carol Cookie and buffs to popular DPSs like Frost Queen and Snow Sugar, he still managed to establish himself in the meta.
Ranged Cookies have been left out of the game's meta since Twizzly Gummy and Tiger Lily dropped out of the PvP meta. Read on to find out which Toppings will allow you to convert this Ranged Cookie into one of the best DMG dealers in Cookie Run: Kingdom.
Best Topping for Sherbet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom (December 2022)
Sherbet Cookie's "Frost Shards" skill has led to him being termed as a buffed-up Frost Queen in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community. The Super Epic Cookie summons 15 Frost Shards, divides them equally for the number of targets, and prioritizes enemies with the highest ATK.
Each target hit with a shard is dealt the Frost and Nullify debuff, with a considerable chance of targets getting frozen.
Frozen targets will be dealt additional damage when they thaw, and the amount of damage dealt, and the chance of the enemy getting frozen will depend on the number of Frost stacks.
Healing that exceeds Sherbet's Max HP will be converted into an HP shield, and Sherbet himself is immune to any interruptions while casting his skill.
All things considered, this is one of the most well-rounded abilities of any DPS character across Cookie Run: Kingdom. The numbers for a maxed-out "Frozen Shards" skill are provided below:
- Cooldown: 13 seconds
- Frost Shards DMG: 72.2% per Shard
- Frost:ATK SPD -5.0%, Freezing DMG +50.0% (capped at 350%) for 16 sec
- Frost Additional DMG: 49.2% (Cookies), 15.0% (Others) per Shard
- Nullify Debuff Resist: nullifies 30.0% of Debuff Resist for 16 sec; stacks up to x1
- Freezing: freezes the target for 1 sec with 8.0% chance; the chance is increased by 2.0% per stack of Frost
- Freezing DMG: 42.2% of ATK
- Frost Resistance: Sherbet Cookie gets -50.0% to Freezing DMG and duration
- Warm Light of Life: 55.0% of Healing exceeding Max HP is converted to
- HP Shield (capacity is capped at 30.0% of Max HP)
Other than the DMG dealt by each Shard, the numbers for this skill are the same even at Lv. 1.
Now that his skill has been established, we can delve into possible Topping builds for the character. The Cookie Run: Kingdom norm for a DPS Cookie would be to use a Searing Raspberry build, a Topping used to enhance DMG ratings. Another popular build for Sherbet Cookie, particularly on the PvP side of Cookie Run: Kingdom, is a full Swift Chocolate Topping set.
The latter is because Sherbet already has a fairly low cooldown, and using a Swift Chocolate build, a Topping meant for reducing cooldown, with a Squishy Jelly Watch can almost reduce this period to seven seconds.
The Swift Chocolate build takes the edge here because, with such a low cooldown, the combo of his great DMG, healing, buffs, and debuffs provides way more value than whatever a DMG boost from a Searing Raspberry build would deliver.
Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.