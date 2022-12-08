Does Carol Cookie live up to the hype in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Healers have largely been an afterthought when forming teams in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Carol Cookie seems to be making a solid effort towards changing that narrative. Being the first dedicated healer to arrive with DMG dealing abilities, there's been major hype for the character ever since it was announced and as of now, the community feels that the Cookie more than lives up to it.

Read on to find out if Carol Cookie is right for your Cookie Run: Kingdom team and playstyle, and if it's worth your Skill Powders and Star Jellies.

Carol Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

The numbers for a maxed-out Carol Cookie ("Magic Songs" skill and Cookie Lvl. both at 70) (Full Solid Almond Topping) are given below:

HP: 176,195

ATK: 28,348

DEF: 47,349

CRIT: 14.58%

Overall Power: 142,970

The numbers for her "Magic Songs" ability (Lv. 70) are also provided below:

Healing: 151.5% of ATK

CRIT%: +15.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

CRIT DMG: +12.0% for 15 sec, stacks up to x1

Song of Change DMG: 331.4%

Ally Cooldown: -2.5 sec

Upgrading the skill is quite important here, because both the Healing and DMG substats are more than doubled between Lv.1 and Lv. 70.

There's a lot that Cookie Run: Kingdom developers have got right here, given that the Cookie comes off as both a Healer and a DMG dealer. The question as to whether she fits into your team comes down to what role the player wants Carol Cookie to take on, given that she can only be one of the two at any given time.

In PvP in particular, it's unlikely that Carol will survive to get to the situation where the Songs of Change will be activated, so despite the character having the ability to be a Healer/DMG Dealer like Cotton or Oyster Cookie, she's reduced to just being a healer in most Cookie Run: Kingdom situations.

While that is a disadvantage, it's not a major one considering that Carol is capable of powerful healing and can go toe-to-toe with top-tier CRK healers like Cream Unicorn and BTS. Deciding which of these three is the best Healer for your team will be based on your other Cookies and what game mode you're configuring the team for.

A major point of discussion within the Cookie Run: Kingdom community before Carol's release was whether she would be a refreshed Cotton Cookie and claim the latter's place in the meta.

Interestingly, the answer to that question would be no, given both Cookies do not serve the same purpose, and Cotton remains the only CRK character that can act as a healer and help out the DMG effort simultaneously.

That being said, players with CRIT heavy teams looking for a new healer can surely go ahead and build Carol, given she is the only Healer of that caliber with a CRIT boost buff.

Newer players would be better off investing in a BTS or Cream Unicorn Cookie, as they don't have the luxury that experienced Cookie Run: Kingdom players do of experimenting with different team builds to find the ideal use of Carol's abilities.

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

