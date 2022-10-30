Without a proper healer, however strong the DPSs and Tanks on your Cookie Run: Kingdom team may be, that team is destined for failure. Survivability is the most important aspect of success in any CRK game mode and that's where Support and Healing Cookies come in.

While 20 characters belong to the aforementioned categories, the hunt for the best Healer in Cookie Run: Kingdom comes down to two Cookies, i.e., Cream Unicorn and the BTS Cookies. This article compares both of them in an effort to find out who would be the best healer for your CRK team.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. All included stats are of fully upgraded Cookies.

Cream Unicorn or BTS Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cream Unicorn, largely seen as an upgrade on the erstwhile best healer in Cookie Run: Kingdom – Pure Vanilla – belongs to the Healing Cookies category and their "Midsummer Night's Dream" skill provides two bursts of healing.

The first is a direct burst of healing and another in proportion to how much HP their allies have lost since the last round of healing. They also provide a Silence debuff, along with boosts to CRIT and DMG Resist. The exact numbers for this skill in Cookie Run: Kingdom are given below:

17 second base Cooldown

Silence: 1.0 sec

Healing: 1.6% of ATK per each 1% of HP lost

Healing: 72.8% of ATK

CRIT Resist: +17.5% for 10.0 sec

DMG Resist: +5.0% for 12.0 sec, stacks up to 3 times

(Note: All BTS Cookies have the same skill, so the following applies to any BTS Cookie that you have:)

BTS Cookies are periodic healers who provide small amounts of healing consistently over a period of time. They also provide stun immunity and debuff resistance, and when their team is under fire from 3 or more debuffs, they also boost DMG Resist and an HP shield.

Another thing to note about the BTS Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom is that they have the same Safeguarded status as Candy Diver. This means that enemies can't deal any DMG directly to these Cookies and will remain alive until at least one Ally Cookie is around. Their stats are provided below:

19 second base Cooldown

Healing: 20.0% every 1.0 sec for 7.0 sec

Stun Immunity: 10.0 sec

Debuff Resist: +30.0% for 10.0 sec

When an ally is suffering from 3 or more debuffs:

HP Shield: 17.5% of Max HP for 3.0 sec

DMG Resist: +13.5% for 8.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Prior to the release of BTS Cookies, Cream Unicorn was unequivocally the best overall healer in the game given his solid healing capabilities and important buff collection. Despite being periodic healers, BTS Cookies have shaken up that image and are being extensively used in both the PvP and PvE sides of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

In terms of just healing, both Cookies provide largely the same amount, with Cream Unicorn slightly more effective for PvE and BTS Cookies a little better in PvP. What sets them apart are the perks they each bring to your Cookie Run: Kingdom team.

From an overall value perspective, BTS Cookies is the clear winner here, given the massive edge of having almost complete stun immunity in PvE and PvP. Along with the fact that they, too, can provide nearly the same DMG Resist boost as Cream Unicorn, along with an HP Shield and Debuff Resist, it just makes more sense to invest your resources in your favorite BTS member.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

