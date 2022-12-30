Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP tier list (December 2022)

With Pinecone Cookie's release, there are now a total of 91 playable characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom, categorized by rarity, type, and position. Each has unique skills and various related stats, like HP and CRIT, and is designed to take up a specific role within the player's five-person CRK team.
These roles tend to differ across various game modes, and hence different Cookies offer varying amounts of in-game value in PvE and PvP. Read on to find out how viable every character in Cookie Run: Kingdom is for your Kingdom Arena team.
Every Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked for PvP (December 2022)
SS Tier
- Financier Cookie
- Schwarzwalder
- Pinecone Cookie
- Sherbet Cookie
- Frost Queen Cookie
- Captain Caviar Cookie
- Black Pearl Cookie
- BTS Cookie
The SS tier is reserved for the greatest in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These Cookies are exceptionally powerful and are a key requirement for your Arena team if you plan to climb to the Masters rank. Each has a multifaceted ability that delivers insane value with every skill cast and has the ability to level up your existing team in a major way right off the bat.
S Tier
- Clotted Cream Cookie
- Purple Yam Cookie
- Herb Cookie
- Dark Cacao Cookie
- Wildberry Cookie
- Crunchy Chip Cookie
- Vampire Cookie
- Caramel Arrow Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Eclair Cookie
- Cream Unicorn Cookie
- Carol Cookie
These are Cookies whose numbers are just slightly shy of making it to the SS tier. That being said, these are formidable characters who have a strong presence in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, and many of them anchor some of the best teams in the Arena.
A Tier
- Oyster Cookie
- Werewolf Cookie
- Sorbet Shark Cookie
- Sea Fairy Cookie
- Squid Ink Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Pumpkin Pie Cookie
- Macaron Cookie
- Cotton Cookie
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Parfait Cookie
Most Cookies here were formerly listed in the S or even the SS tier and have been demoted due to the release of new Cookies or buffs/nerfs to cards in the game. These are still some of the best investments players can make in Cookie Run: Kingdom if they pull any of these from the Gacha before getting their hands on similar Cookies from a higher tier.
B Tier
- Milk Cookie
- Hollyberry Cookie
- Cocoa Cookie
- Tea Knight Cookie
- Licorice Cookie
- Affogato Cookie
- Pure Vanilla Cookie
This tier is a mixed bag of Cookies that were part of the meta a long time ago and others that have always been slightly above average or not sufficiently buffed, like Milk Cookie. Cookies in the B Tier are not worthwhile investments for even Gold/ ranked players as they will be heavily outmatched by the Cookies in the current meta.
Players just starting out in Cookie Run: Kingdom can invest small amounts in these Cookies as they make more Gacha pulls to get their hands on better ones.
C Tier
- Strawberry Crepe Cookie
- Cocoa Cookie
- Red Velvet Cookie
- Kumiho Cookie
- Black Raisin Cookie
- Cherry Blossom Cookie
- Latte Cookie
- Twizzly Gummy Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Mango Cookie
- Almond Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
- Mint Choco Cookie
- Sparkling Cookie
- Candy Diver Cookie
This is by far the most crowded tier simply because it houses the Cookies that can aptly be described as being average. These are characters that are barely viable in the current meta and should be replaced in your Cookie Run: Kingdom team as soon as possible. Because of this, investing in C Tier Cookies is inadvisable and should be avoided as far as possible.
D Tier
- Madeleine Cookie
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Raspberry Cookie
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Pastry Cookie
- Lilac Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Chilli Pepper Cookie
- Fig Cookie
These Cookies have fallen into complete irrelevance, below even the 'barely viable' status accorded to the C tier. These are characters that shouldn't be anywhere near your Kingdom Arena team, and if these are your only choices for your first Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP team, then your best course of action would be to get some more gems and head back to the Gacha.