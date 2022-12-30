Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP tier list (December 2022)

With Pinecone Cookie's release, there are now a total of 91 playable characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom, categorized by rarity, type, and position. Each has unique skills and various related stats, like HP and CRIT, and is designed to take up a specific role within the player's five-person CRK team.

These roles tend to differ across various game modes, and hence different Cookies offer varying amounts of in-game value in PvE and PvP. Read on to find out how viable every character in Cookie Run: Kingdom is for your Kingdom Arena team.

Every Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked for PvP (December 2022)

SS Tier

Financier Cookie

Schwarzwalder

Pinecone Cookie

Sherbet Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie

Captain Caviar Cookie

Black Pearl Cookie

BTS Cookie

The SS tier is reserved for the greatest in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These Cookies are exceptionally powerful and are a key requirement for your Arena team if you plan to climb to the Masters rank. Each has a multifaceted ability that delivers insane value with every skill cast and has the ability to level up your existing team in a major way right off the bat.

S Tier

Clotted Cream Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Herb Cookie

Dark Cacao Cookie

Wildberry Cookie

Crunchy Chip Cookie

Vampire Cookie

Caramel Arrow Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Eclair Cookie

Cream Unicorn Cookie

Carol Cookie

These are Cookies whose numbers are just slightly shy of making it to the SS tier. That being said, these are formidable characters who have a strong presence in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, and many of them anchor some of the best teams in the Arena.

A Tier

Oyster Cookie

Werewolf Cookie

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Rye Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Macaron Cookie

Cotton Cookie

Pomegranate Cookie

Parfait Cookie

Most Cookies here were formerly listed in the S or even the SS tier and have been demoted due to the release of new Cookies or buffs/nerfs to cards in the game. These are still some of the best investments players can make in Cookie Run: Kingdom if they pull any of these from the Gacha before getting their hands on similar Cookies from a higher tier.

B Tier

Milk Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

Cocoa Cookie

Tea Knight Cookie

Licorice Cookie

Affogato Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie

This tier is a mixed bag of Cookies that were part of the meta a long time ago and others that have always been slightly above average or not sufficiently buffed, like Milk Cookie. Cookies in the B Tier are not worthwhile investments for even Gold/ ranked players as they will be heavily outmatched by the Cookies in the current meta.

Players just starting out in Cookie Run: Kingdom can invest small amounts in these Cookies as they make more Gacha pulls to get their hands on better ones.

C Tier

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Cocoa Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

Black Raisin Cookie

Cherry Blossom Cookie

Latte Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

Mango Cookie

Almond Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie

Sparkling Cookie

Candy Diver Cookie

This is by far the most crowded tier simply because it houses the Cookies that can aptly be described as being average. These are characters that are barely viable in the current meta and should be replaced in your Cookie Run: Kingdom team as soon as possible. Because of this, investing in C Tier Cookies is inadvisable and should be avoided as far as possible.

D Tier

Madeleine Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Lilac Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Chilli Pepper Cookie

Fig Cookie

These Cookies have fallen into complete irrelevance, below even the 'barely viable' status accorded to the C tier. These are characters that shouldn't be anywhere near your Kingdom Arena team, and if these are your only choices for your first Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP team, then your best course of action would be to get some more gems and head back to the Gacha.

