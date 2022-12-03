Best team for Financier Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Financier has become the most used Front Cookie across Cookie Run: Kingdom's ranks, no small feat given the ones she removed from that position are not lightweights, including the likes of Hollyberry and Dark Cacao. While players should be rushing to invest in Financier, the first chance they get that investment would be futile without the right team for her to lead.

This article lays out a classic Cookie Run: Kingdom Burst comp with the Paladin Academy graduate at the helm and the right treasures to go along with it.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Best Burst team with Financier in Cookie Run: Kingdom (December 2022)

The roster has been extensively tested in Kingdom Arena and is primarily geared towards the PvP side of the game. So, players are advised to refer to level-specific guides for their PvE composition's needs. That being said, let's get to know the Cookies on your CRK dream team:

1) Financier Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



Following the Consul like a shadow. 🗡️ The Paladin who follows the guidance of the Divines, Financier Cookie is coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom soon!



#CookieRun "As a knight, I am bound by the will of the Light."Following the Consul like a shadow. 🗡️The Paladin who follows the guidance of the Divines, Financier Cookie is coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom soon! #CookieRun Kingdom #FinancierCookie "As a knight, I am bound by the will of the Light."Following the Consul like a shadow. 🗡️✨ The Paladin who follows the guidance of the Divines, Financier Cookie is coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom soon! 🏰#CookieRun #CookieRunKingdom #FinancierCookie https://t.co/jvp4BoCeui

Financier acts as the first line of Defense here, along with carrying his usual extra responsibilities as a secondary DPS and healer. His Paladin's Protection ability is central to ensuring this high-damage composition can stay alive long enough to do the job, and aiding the primary DPSs in doing theirs.

Topping: Swift Chocolate

2) Captain Caviar

Captain Caviar is one of the three DPS characters on this team. While he is undoubtedly one of the best DMG dealers in Cookie Run: Kingdom, he brings with him a significant DMG reduction debuff for the enemy that is key to this team's success.

The chances of victory of a Burst team rise significantly when the enemy's DEF falls, and that's what earns the Captain his spot in this team's midline.

Topping: Searing Raspberry

3) Eclair Cookie

Ensuring enough survivability is key for a Burst composition, but multiple Healers or Supports is a luxury that Cookie Run: Kingdom players interested in these kinds of teams cannot afford. This is where Eclair Cookie comes in with his unique Weakness debuff.

The three enemies with the highest ATK are dealt additional DMG, and if they fall while under the debuff, his allies and him get an HP Shield. Given that it works towards helping both your offense and defense, Eclair Cookie is the ideal DPS here.

Toppings: Solid Almonds

4) Black Pearl Cookie

Black Pearl Cookie is the main DPS here, which shouldn't come as a surprise given her Legendary status and omnipresence in Cookie Run: Kingdom's meta.

For what it's worth, her Duskgloom's Sovereign skill also brings with it a small healing reduction debuff and the Terror of the Abyss (a combination of the ATK SPD, MOV, and ATK debuffs).

5) Cream Unicorn Cookie

CookieRun @CookieRun

Tune in to our Youtube channel later today for the reveal. 🦄



Subscribe: Cream Unicorn Cookie is coming to the game!Tune in to our Youtube channel later today for the reveal. 🦄Subscribe: ckie.run/SubscribeCooki… Cream Unicorn Cookie is coming to the game! 😍Tune in to our Youtube channel later today for the reveal. 🦄Subscribe: ckie.run/SubscribeCooki… https://t.co/dEpzmz3BWf

Ensuring that this careful combination of buffs, debuffs, and excessive firepower stays alive, is the Cookie who was able to unseat Pure Vanilla Cookie from the Best Healer throne in Cookie Run: Kingdom, a title the latter had held for almost a year, i.e., Cream Unicorn.

CRIT, DMG Resist buffs, and the unique Silence debuff (pauses enemy's skill cooldowns), complement her excellent healing ability perfectly, and ensure that the team stays alive to see the fruits of its labor.

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

Poll : 0 votes