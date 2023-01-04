Best team for Sherbet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Sherbet Cookie has quickly gained prominence in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, a rarity for Ranged Cookies. His "Frost Shard" ability is one of the most well-rounded and diverse skills. It makes him one of the few Cookies who can "carry" a team in the game's competitive meta.

The Cookie can carry a team even at high ranks in PvP. However, for the best results, players should create a team that is especially geared to get the most out of Frost Queen Cookie's lieutenant.

Read on to find out more about one such team, as well as the treasures and toppings that help it stay competitive even beyond the Masters rank.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Cream Unicorn and others form the best Arena team with Sherbet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom (January 2023)

The following team has been extensively tested and is geared more towards the PvP side of Cookie Run: Kingdom. Different PvE levels require different teams and treasures, and readers should refer to level-specific guides for best results in World Exploration and Guild Battle.

1) Schwarzwalder Cookie

One of the two Front Cookies in this Cookie Run: Kingdom team, Choco Brute takes on the role of the more offensive tank here. As a Charge Cookie, his skill is equally geared towards DMG dealing and tanking, and that's the role Licorice Cookie's lieutenant will take up in this team.

He brings ATK, ATK SPD, and DMG Resist buffs with him which are key to boosting the team's survivability and DPS rating. Additionally, his unique Hammer Shock Debuff, Stun, and high DMG rating greatly help this Cookie Run: Kingdom team flourish against all kinds of enemies.

Toppings: Solid Almonds

2) Financier Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



Following the Consul like a shadow. 🗡️ The Paladin who follows the guidance of the Divines, Financier Cookie is coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom soon!



#CookieRun "As a knight, I am bound by the will of the Light."Following the Consul like a shadow. 🗡️The Paladin who follows the guidance of the Divines, Financier Cookie is coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom soon! #CookieRun Kingdom #FinancierCookie "As a knight, I am bound by the will of the Light."Following the Consul like a shadow. 🗡️✨ The Paladin who follows the guidance of the Divines, Financier Cookie is coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom soon! 🏰#CookieRun #CookieRunKingdom #FinancierCookie https://t.co/jvp4BoCeui

Financier has been the Front Cookie of choice for almost every high DMG and burst comp since her release in Cookie Run: Kingdom. There is no reason why she shouldn't be picked here as well. Her solid knockback, self-healing ability, and dependable max HP mean she can be relied on to create favorable situations for the DPSs to strike and ensure she keeps them alive for as long as possible.

Additionally, Financier also heals the ally with the highest ATK, which, in this team, will be Sherbet Cookie. With Financier being able to heal herself and Sherbet if all else fails, both of them will continue the fight for some more time.

This can often be the difference between winning and losing against an equally matched Cookie Run: Kingdom team.

Toppings: Swift Chocolate

3) Sherbet Cookie

Sherbet Cookie is the main DMG dealer here. With the insane numbers of his "Frost Shard" skill being the only dedicated DPS, there is no sweat for the Super Epic Ranged Cookie. Additionally, the ability to freeze targets when paired with Schwarzwalder's stun makes for a very potent combo wherein the enemy team's momentum is greatly hammered.

His "Warm Light of Life" ability (where any excess healing is converted into HP Shield) is also put to good use with the Rear Cookies.

Toppings: Searing Raspberry

4) Cream Unicorn Cookie

Sherbet is the sole dedicated DPS here because players want him to survive as long as possible and create a Cookie Run: Kingdom team that creates the best conditions for his "Frost Shards" skill. Cream Unicorn is one of the best Healers in the game, and with its CRIT and DMG Resist buffs, both the DMG dealing and survivability are boosted significantly.

With Financier and Cream Unicorn both healing Sherbet consistently, he will always have his HP Shield, and his HP will also be topped up.

5) BTS Cookie

Since all BTS Cookies have the same skill, players are free to use their favorite band member. There is considerable debate in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community about who is the best healer between Cream Unicorn and BTS Cookies. However, readers don't have to engage in the same as this team utilizes both.

The BTS Cookie will first help maintain the advantage that was discussed above about the combo between Schwarzwalder's stun and Sherbet's freezing skills. The reader's Cookie Run: Kingdom team will be able to stun the enemy repeatedly and have stun immunity for themselves, with the latter being part of the "Army's Wishes" skill.

Additionally, DMG and Debuff resistance buffs are a cherry on top of the periodic healing that the BTS Cookies offer.

The Squishy Jelly Watch, Old Pilgrim Scroll, and Sugar Swan Feather are the best treasures to use with this Cookie Run: Kingdom team.

