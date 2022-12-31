Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for January 2023 (updated)

Cookie Run: Kingdom's meta hardly settles down, and the constant addition of new content means that players must constantly make expensive changes to their roster and various teams. The kingdom builder RPG has a wide variety of currencies and resources. Almost every upgrade and kit change, and Gacha pull requires players to shell out large amounts of multiple currencies.

To offset the gap between players who can afford to make in-app purchases and F2P fans, developers often release redeem codes that offer players access to several kinds of rewards for a limited time.

Cookie Run: Kingdom active codes for January 2023

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

We couldn't have done this alone! Here's a gift for all your love



POCKETGAMERAWARD

game.devplay.com/coupon/ck/en

Use until: Jan. 17, 23:59 (GMT+9)



#CookieRun Thank you for supporting us at the Pocket Gamer Awards!We couldn't have done this alone! Here's a gift for all your lovePOCKETGAMERAWARDUse until: Jan. 17, 23:59 (GMT+9) #CookieRun Kingdom Thank you for supporting us at the Pocket Gamer Awards!🏆We couldn't have done this alone! Here's a gift for all your love💕🎫 POCKETGAMERAWARD📝 game.devplay.com/coupon/ck/en 📅 Use until: Jan. 17, 23:59 (GMT+9)#CookieRun #CookieRunKingdom https://t.co/pxPunV1FKq

A few redeem codes are currently active, with the most recent one being released to celebrate Cookie Run: Kingdom's award haul at the Pocket Gamer Awards 2022. The game bagged the "Best Updated Game," "Best Mobile Developer," and "Best Community" awards at the ceremony.

POCKETGAMERAWARD: 3,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes

FOLLOWINGINLATAM: 2,500 Crystals

CRKINGDOMWITHBTS: 1,000 Army Bombs, 3,000 Crystals

Note: New Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes will be added to the list above as and when they are released.

The above-listed codes can be redeemed by following the procedure outlined below:

Click on the three-line menu at the top right corner and enter "Settings:

Copy your user info from the "Info" tab. The linked email address will be copied, not the player ID (the alphanumeric code at the bottom).

Paste the copied email address into the relevant text box on the Devsisters redeem page.

Enter the code you wish to redeem and click on "Claim Rewards"

A dialog box will appear on your screen with the words "Done! Login to the game to claim your reward!" after successfully claiming the rewards.

Since all Cookie Run: Kingdom codes are single-use, it is best to copy and paste the User Info, as typing errors may result in a different account being credited with the code's rewards.

The #RiddleKingdom event will also be live until January 18, 2023, and players can redeem the following code via the in-game Events section:

MAYYOUBEALITTLEHAPPIERINOURKINGDOMTOGETHER: 3000 Crystals and 1000 Army Bombs

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN 200 Million



We've reached 200 million Cookie Run players worldwide! 🥳

It's all thanks to you! We've prepared 2,000 Crystals and 2,000 Rainbow Cubes to show our gratitude.



Hope you keep running with us! 200 Million #CookieRun Players Worldwide!We've reached 200 million Cookie Run players worldwide! 🥳It's all thanks to you! We've prepared 2,000 Crystalsand 2,000 Rainbow Cubesto show our gratitude.Hope you keep running with us! 🎉 200 Million #CookieRun Players Worldwide! 🎉We've reached 200 million Cookie Run players worldwide! 🥳It's all thanks to you! We've prepared 2,000 Crystals 💎 and 2,000 Rainbow Cubes 🌈 to show our gratitude.Hope you keep running with us! 😉 https://t.co/sRJei75ok1

The above tweet mentions a redeem code released to celebrate Cookie Run: Kingdom reaching the 200 million player mark. This code expired two weeks ago on December 14 and should not be used anymore, as frequently trying to redeem expired codes may result in disciplinary action from the developers.

A list of recently expired redeem codes that Cookie Run: Kingdom players should steer clear of is provided below:

THANX200MPLAYERS: 2,000 Crystals, 2,000 Rainbow Cubes

CRKWELCOMEDISNEY: 400 Radiant Shards, 5 Treasure Tickets, 50 Topping Pieces, 80 EXP Star Jelly Lv. 6, 3 Aurora Compass, 3 Aurora Pack, 3 Aurora Pillar, 3,000 Crystals

CRKBEHINDNFUTURE: 8 Aurora Compass, 8 Aurora Pillar, 8 Aurora Back, 250,000 Coins, 5,000 Crystals, 130 EXP Star Jelly Level 6, 10 Magic Cookie Cutter,1,200 Radiant Shards 1,500 Rainbow Cubes, 30 Time Jumper, 120 Topping Pieces

FOLLOWUSINEUROPE: 2,500 Crystals

TIKTOK1MFOLLOWERS: 1,000xCrystals

COOKIELIVECOUPON: 3,000 Crystals

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes