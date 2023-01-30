Create

Cookie Run: Kingdom PvE Tier List (January 2023)

Cookie Run: Kingdom is getting closer to hitting one hundred playable characters, with the total number being pushed to 94 after the release of Moonlight and Milky Way Cookies. Categorized by rarity and type, each Cookie possesses a unique ability that's backed by various substats, and each one of them is designed to fulfill the multiple roles that members of a Cookie Run: Kingdom team have to carry out.

Along with the release of new Cookies, buffs and nerfs significantly affect the game's meta. For example, there was a sudden resurgence in the popularity of Ancient Cookies Hollyberry and Pure Vanilla this month after they received major buffs in the latest update.

This article ranks every Cookie in the game's character library from best to worst, to help players make better investments.

Every Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked for PvE (January 2023)

Five particular Cookies have been excluded from this list, considering that they are quite useful in PvE game modes where a Boss Fight is included, but have little viability in other Cookie Run: Kingdom stages.

Given that they excel at certain stages, they cannot be placed in the lower tiers, and they fail to make it to higher tiers due to the fact that they cannot be used universally. If you're struggling to clear a Boss Fight level or want to improve on your Guild Battle total, check out the following Cookies:

  • Dark Choco Cookie
  • Rye Cookie
  • Licorice Cookie
  • Sorbet Shark Cookie
  • Vampire Cookie

SS Tier

This tier is reserved for only the absolute best in Cookie Run: Kingdom. All of the characters at this level are nearly perfect at what they do and provide incredible value, which far exceeds that of other Cookies in the CRK universe. They are only able to do so thanks to a deadly combination of buffs and debuffs surrounding their core abilities.

Given that this list considers the very best options in Cookie Run: Kingdom, only eight Cookies make the cut:

  • Pure Vanilla Cookie
  • Hollyberry Cookie
  • Wildberry Cookie
  • Schwarzwalder
  • Eclair Cookie
  • Captain Caviar Cookie
  • Cotton Cookie
  • Cream Unicorn Cookie

S Tier

As the name suggests, there's not a whole lot different between the SS and the S tier, with Cookies at this level either just being a smidge away from making it to the SS tier or were the latest and greatest in Cookie Run: Kingdom, but have been slightly demoted because of recent changes:

  • Dark Cacao Cookie
  • Milkyway Cookie
  • Purple Yam Cookie
  • Moonlight Cookie
  • Black Pearl Cookie
  • Sherbet Cookie
  • Sea Fairy Cookie
  • BTS Cookie

A Tier

The gap between the SS tier and the S tier is only slightly smaller than that between the S and A tier, with the characters at this level being better than what would be considered "average." While these are not Cookies that readers should be actively pulling for, they can be integrated into some very powerful Cookie Run: Kingdom team compositions, if they're already part of your roster:

  • Financier Cookie
  • Werewolf Cookie
  • Crunchy Chip Cookie
  • Pinecone Cookie
  • Clotted Cream Cookie
  • Espresso Cookie
  • Frost Queen Cookie
  • Squid Ink Cookie
  • Oyster Cookie
  • Herb Cookie
  • Parfait Cookie
  • Raspberry Cookie
  • Pumpkin Pie Cookie
  • Macaron Cookie
  • Carol Cookie

B Tier

This is where the list approaches the "average" characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom. With so many different types of Cookies in the game, the word "average" refers to those that fail to post impressive numbers in any game mode, and are unadvisable for investments beyond a certain point.

While they can hold their own until a certain point in World Exploration or Guild Battle, players should only invest in them with the intention of using them until they can be replaced with better options:

  • Strawberry Crepe Cookie
  • Cocoa Cookie
  • Milk Cookie
  • Kumiho Cookie
  • Cherry Blossom Cookie
  • Mango Cookie
  • Twizzly Gummy Cookie
  • Tiger Lily Cookie
  • Affogato Cookie
  • Prophet Cookie
  • Cream Puff Cookie
  • Poison Mushroom Cookie
  • Black Raisin Cookie
  • Latte Cookie
  • Sparkling Cookie

C Tier

C Tier is where Cookies are outright bad Cookie Run: Kingdom investments. These characters are unlikely to provide any significant value anywhere other than the very first few World Exploration chapters.

If these are the first few Cookies that readers pull from the gacha and don't have more crystals, invest in them as little as possible and try to make more pulls rather than trying to clear stages with these Cookies:

  • Tea Knight Cookie
  • Red Velvet Cookie
  • Cocoa Cookie
  • Madeileine Cookie
  • Mala Sauce Cookie
  • Almond Cookie
  • Mint Choco Cookie
  • Candy Diver Cookie

D Tier

These Cookies are to be avoided completely, as even the smallest amount of resources invested in them is essentially throwing good money down the drain. The default Cookie Run: Kingdom starter team will provide much better results in the majority of situations, so players should just stick with the free team and wait for better investments:

  • Snow Sugar Cookie
  • Chilli Pepper Cookie
  • Sonic Cookie
  • Tails Cookie
  • Fig Cookie
  • Pastry Cookie
  • Raspberry Cookie
  • Lilac Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news

