Cookie Run: Kingdom is getting closer to hitting one hundred playable characters, with the total number being pushed to 94 after the release of Moonlight and Milky Way Cookies. Categorized by rarity and type, each Cookie possesses a unique ability that's backed by various substats, and each one of them is designed to fulfill the multiple roles that members of a Cookie Run: Kingdom team have to carry out.

Along with the release of new Cookies, buffs and nerfs significantly affect the game's meta. For example, there was a sudden resurgence in the popularity of Ancient Cookies Hollyberry and Pure Vanilla this month after they received major buffs in the latest update.

This article ranks every Cookie in the game's character library from best to worst, to help players make better investments.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Every Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked for PvE (January 2023)

Five particular Cookies have been excluded from this list, considering that they are quite useful in PvE game modes where a Boss Fight is included, but have little viability in other Cookie Run: Kingdom stages.

Given that they excel at certain stages, they cannot be placed in the lower tiers, and they fail to make it to higher tiers due to the fact that they cannot be used universally. If you're struggling to clear a Boss Fight level or want to improve on your Guild Battle total, check out the following Cookies:

Dark Choco Cookie

Rye Cookie

Licorice Cookie

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Vampire Cookie

SS Tier

This tier is reserved for only the absolute best in Cookie Run: Kingdom. All of the characters at this level are nearly perfect at what they do and provide incredible value, which far exceeds that of other Cookies in the CRK universe. They are only able to do so thanks to a deadly combination of buffs and debuffs surrounding their core abilities.

Given that this list considers the very best options in Cookie Run: Kingdom, only eight Cookies make the cut:

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

Wildberry Cookie

Schwarzwalder

Eclair Cookie

Captain Caviar Cookie

Cotton Cookie

Cream Unicorn Cookie

S Tier

As the name suggests, there's not a whole lot different between the SS and the S tier, with Cookies at this level either just being a smidge away from making it to the SS tier or were the latest and greatest in Cookie Run: Kingdom, but have been slightly demoted because of recent changes:

Dark Cacao Cookie

Milkyway Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Moonlight Cookie

Black Pearl Cookie

Sherbet Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie

BTS Cookie

A Tier

The gap between the SS tier and the S tier is only slightly smaller than that between the S and A tier, with the characters at this level being better than what would be considered "average." While these are not Cookies that readers should be actively pulling for, they can be integrated into some very powerful Cookie Run: Kingdom team compositions, if they're already part of your roster:

Financier Cookie

Werewolf Cookie

Crunchy Chip Cookie

Pinecone Cookie

Clotted Cream Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Oyster Cookie

Herb Cookie

Parfait Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Macaron Cookie

Carol Cookie

B Tier

This is where the list approaches the "average" characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom. With so many different types of Cookies in the game, the word "average" refers to those that fail to post impressive numbers in any game mode, and are unadvisable for investments beyond a certain point.

While they can hold their own until a certain point in World Exploration or Guild Battle, players should only invest in them with the intention of using them until they can be replaced with better options:

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Cocoa Cookie

Milk Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

Cherry Blossom Cookie

Mango Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Affogato Cookie

Prophet Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Black Raisin Cookie

Latte Cookie

Sparkling Cookie

C Tier

C Tier is where Cookies are outright bad Cookie Run: Kingdom investments. These characters are unlikely to provide any significant value anywhere other than the very first few World Exploration chapters.

If these are the first few Cookies that readers pull from the gacha and don't have more crystals, invest in them as little as possible and try to make more pulls rather than trying to clear stages with these Cookies:

Tea Knight Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

Cocoa Cookie

Madeileine Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie

Almond Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie

Candy Diver Cookie

D Tier

These Cookies are to be avoided completely, as even the smallest amount of resources invested in them is essentially throwing good money down the drain. The default Cookie Run: Kingdom starter team will provide much better results in the majority of situations, so players should just stick with the free team and wait for better investments:

Snow Sugar Cookie

Chilli Pepper Cookie

Sonic Cookie

Tails Cookie

Fig Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Lilac Cookie

