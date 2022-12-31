Released alongside Devil Cookie, Red Velvet Cookie is better known for being an NPC in Cookie Run: Kingdom than as a playable character. From the storyline aspect, the Charge Cookie is a high-ranking commander of the Darkness, in charge of training Cake Monsters and running the Tower of Sweet Chaos.

The Red Velvet became playable in one of the early CRK updates, released alongside Devil Cookie in the second Tier of Chaos update. While it had one of the highest Single Hit DMGs, it still failed to find a place in the game's meta.

Read on to learn whether Red Velvet deserves a place in the current Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

Is Red Velvet Cookie worth your Skill Powders in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The substats for a Level 70 Red Velvet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom with a maxed-out "Crimson Hand" ability are included below. No toppings were equipped at the time of writing.

HP: 287,897 ATK: 32,630 DEF: 93,168 CRIT%: 13% Overall Power: 148,654

Let's look at the numbers for his "Crimson Hand" skill before moving on.

Single hit DMG: 1461.5%

Stun: 5.0 sec

The base single hit DMG is more than doubled with a full upgrade, at a rate of +10%/level, while Red Velvet's stun remains unchanged between Lv.1 and Lv. 70.

Red Velvet has a fairly straightforward skill where the Epic Charge unit attacks the nearest enemies and stuns them for some time. He is also immune to any interruptions when his skills are being used.

While his DMG numbers are impressive, akin to Vampire Cookie, players need to consider that he is a Front unit.

As a Front Cookie, his main function is to knock back enemies and be the first line of defense, allowing the DPS Cookies enough time to take out the enemy.

He does have considerable survivability with a high Max HP and DEF rating but doesn't do anything in regards to self healing or boosting the team's survivability as a whole, like Financier, Hollyberry, or other popular Front Cookies.

The reigning popular Charge Cookies like Dark Cacao and Crunchy Chip also bring a lot more to the table, in addition to their stellar dealing DMG abilities and high Max HP.

Dark Cacao reduces the enemy's DEF, ATK, and Max HP with every skill cast, while Crunchy Chip deals the unique Claw Mark debuff, which lowers ATK SPD and removes all buffs from the opposition team.

All things considered, Red Velvet Cookies will need to be buffed up a whole lot more to reach the S tier in Cookie Run: Kingdom. While the cooldown reduction and Max HP boost buff make him a good choice for many new Cookie Run: Kingdom players, they should refrain from investing too liberally in the Epic Charge Cookie.

