Dark Cacao Cookie has been one of the most requested characters by the Cookie Run Kingdom community since the game was launched in January 2021. This demand was finally met in February of last year, and since then, the Ancient Cookie has become a popular presence in the game's highly competitive meta.

Known as the "Buff King" amongst Cookie Run Kingdom fans, the Charge Cookie is an exceptional damage dealer considering the decline in popularity of the Charge class.

Read on to learn how to maximize Dark Cacao Cookie's value in various game modes with different topping builds.

Best topping for Dark Cacao in Cookie Run Kingdom (January 2023)

Dark Cacao's "Solemn Judgment" ability is a greatly buffed version of his son, Dark Choco Cookie's "Sword of Darkness." As a Front Cookie, how much the character adds to the team's survivability, and his own max HP and DEF sub-stats matter more than his DMG numbers. It also decides the ideal topping build for the Cookie.

Dark Cacao shines in all these areas, with considerable knockbacks, a sizeable collection of buffs/debuffs, and solid max HP for a Charge Cookie.

That being said, Cacao isn't at the level of being a solo tank in most game modes and high-ranking PvP, but makes up for it with his impressive DMG rating. His combo with Financier for the front line has been a frequent sight in Cookie Run Kingdom Arena.

The numbers for Dark Cacao's skills are attached below:

Cooldown: 16 Seconds

First hit DMG: 86.2%

Second hit DMG: 488.3%

Passive: Debuff Resist +20.0%

-15.0% DEF for 9.0 sec

-10.8% ATK for 9.0 sec

Injury: 12.5% Max HP Reduction for 30.0 sec (from the start of the battle), Injury limit up to 25%

Zap: 3.0% DMG every 1.0 sec for 9.0 sec. Nullifies HP shield.

The topping choices for Dark Cacao come down to Solid Almond (boosts DMG resist) and Swift Chocolate (reduces cooldown). While a reduced cooldown means that the time an enemy spends under the influence of Cacao's debuffs is longer, a Solid Almond topping will significantly increase the time that Dark Cacao remains alive during combat.

As mentioned earlier, an area where Dark Cacao struggles is with his own survivability. This is where Solid Almond toppings bridge that gap. In terms of overall value, this is the ideal topping build for the Ancient Cookie.

That said, Cookie Run Kingdom players should decide between the two based on their task and individual playstyle.

Cookie Run Kingdom fans can follow this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

