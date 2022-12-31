Crunchy Chip Cookie has stood the test of time and remains a rare constant presence in the volatile Cookie Run: Kingdom meta. The Charge Cookie was released in May, in the second part of the Council of Heroes Update, as Dark Cacao Cookie's bodyguard and close associate during the events of the Cookie Odyssey.

Charge Cookies don't have the same kind of prevalence as they used to, but Crunchy Chip continues to be one of the most used Front Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Read on to find out which topping build will help you get the most out of this popular Summoner unit.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Why Solid Almond is the ideal topping for Crunchy Chip Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom (December 2022)

Crunchy Chip Cookie's "Wolf Squadron" ability lets the Cookie ride into the enemy lines atop his Cream Wolf. If the Cookie falls while the Wolf is active, he will become angrier and continue to fight alone. Cream Wolf cannot be interrupted in his rage, and if Crunchy Chip were to be revived, he would hop back onto the Cream Wolf.

A big part of why Crunchy Chip is the outlier among Charge Cookies is that he is the only character in Cookie Run: Kingdom who is actively resistant to Flying and Knockbacks. This allows him to be an exceptionally powerful Defender. Simply put, Crunchy Chip is ideal for your Front line if you're a big believer in "offense is the best defense."

The Claw Mark debuff is also an important part of deciding on Cookie's ideal topping build for various Cookie Run: Kingdom game modes. Crunchy Chip's regular attack leaves Claw Mark on the enemy, with the debuff being activated upon three stacks for 30 seconds.

"Claw Mark" inflicts a significant ATK SPD debuff and removes any buffs on the enemy team for 18 seconds while inflicting a considerable amount of DMG.

This means that even with a cooldown on the higher side of Cookie Run: Kingdom, Crunchy Chip can easily hold down the Front with just his regular attack. The numbers for his entire skill are given below:

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Tamer: receives 25.0% of Summoned Creature buffs

Single hit DMG: 162.8% + 185.0% of CRIT%

Summoned Wolf: 70.0% of ATK, 60.0% of DEF, 85.0% of HP, 100.0% of CRIT%

Tamed Wolf: 189.0% of ATK, 138.0% of DEF, 230.0% of HP, 100.0% of CRIT%

Claw Mark: 30.0-sec duration, activated upon three stacks

Claw Mark: removes buffs, ATK SPD -25.0% for 18.0 sec (stacks up to 2 times), 217.0% DMG

The top choices for a DMG-heavy Cookie like him would be a Searing Raspberry (for DMG boost) or Swift Chocolate build (for cooldown reduction). However, it should be noted that the areas those toppings improve are those in which Crunchy Chip already excels. The area where the Summoner could use a little help is his survivability.

A full Solid Almond build (boosts DEF) is the ideal way to go, as it will allow Crunchy Chip to stay alive longer and put all the skills discussed above to fruitful use.

