Who are the new cookies coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Three new cookies have been confirmed by the developers
Vedant Kottapalle
ANALYST
Modified Feb 23, 2022 06:03 AM IST
Cookie Run: Kingdom's developers always release fresh content to keep users engaged. While rumors have been flying around for a while, official confirmation has finally been made for fans' benefit.

The release of two new cookies in the next update has been confirmed by the developer, Devsisters, in a recent announcement.

Dark Cacao Kingdom, the strongest fortress in Earthbread🏔️🏰 What adventures will unfold inside the chocolate walls?Take a look at the 2/24 update preview ✨⚔️ New Episode 13 🍫 #DarkCacaoCookie#AffogatoCookie💠 2 New Treasures #CookieRun #CookieRunKingdom https://t.co/HKkd03x5YA

The recent release of Tea Knight and Eclair has already made the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta very volatile. Read on to see how the release of these new cookies will affect the same.

Three new cookies coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

While rumors initially suggested that two new Epic cookies would join the Cookie Run: Kingdom universe, fans now know that one Ancient will also be in the update with the Epics.

The Ancient here is, of course, Dark Cacao Cookie. As the father of Dark Choco and the founder of Dark Cacao Kingdom, he has been featured in the Dark Mode storyline and has been one of the most requested characters by fans. He will be playable by the end of February, along with Affogato Cookie.

The cookie's design and ability heavily resemble a combination of Tea Knight and Dark Choco. His sword and ATK pattern appear to be inspired by the latter, while his buffs resemble the former.

Less is known about the two new Epic cookies launching soon.

It is known that Affogato will be a Bomber cookie who will cast some sort of shield on allies and inflict damage and debuffs on enemies. He will be the first Bomber cookie to come with any buff/debuffing abilities.

Since his exact DMG numbers are not out yet, comparisons with other popular cookies in this class, like Sea Fairy, which are circulating in the community, are premature.

As Caramel Arrow's release is delayed, not many details are available on how the cookie's CRK version will fit into the game. Pre-release animations and The Fallen Price storyline suggest that the character will belong to the Ranged or Ambush class and will have a bow that will split into two daggers.

(Kingdom) The Heroes of Dark Choco 🍫Update Coming on the 24th 📝🍨 New Affogato Cookie🍫 New Ancient: Dark Cacao Cookie🎯 Coming Later this update Caramel Arrow Cookie💬 Chapter 13 (& 14?) of World Exploration💎 2 New Treasures https://t.co/eqnumfJdcJ
Fans can track this space for all the details on the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they go out.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
