While the Cookie Run: Kingdom community is abuzz with the new Legendary Cookie and costumes, the latest Epic Cookie added to the game has slipped under the radar.

Milky Way is a Charge Cookie who works as the conductor of Sugarcloud Express, whose skill was extensively teased and leaked in the weeks leading up to today's update.

While many discussed the possibility of Milky Way replacing popular Charge Cookies like Dark Cacao and Crunchy Chip, let's see how well the new character fares against these Cookie Run: Kingdom heavyweights.

Milky Way Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

The various substats of the new Charge Cookie are attached below. These numbers are of a maxed-out Milky Way with a Lv. 70 "Sugarcloud Express" skill, but without any toppings or promotions.

HP: 238,186

ATK: 29,106

DEF: 68,772

CRIT: 13%

Overall Power: 132,474

The relevant numbers for his "Sugarcloud Express" ability are also provided below:

Regular Self-healing: 57.7% of ATK

Locomotive Charge Periodic DMG: x12 ticks for 2.0 sec; 114.1% per tick

Locomotive Charge Extra DMG when the target has a Shield:

Single Hit DMG (Cookies): 114.1%

Single Hit DMG (Others): 38.0%

Locomotive Charge Single Hit DEF Reduction: -3.5% for 7.0 sec; bosses gain x3 hits stacking up to x25

DMG Resist: +40.0% for 10.0 sec

Stun Resistance: Stun duration -50.0% for 10.0 sec

HP Shield (Self): blocks 20.0% of Max HP for 3.0 sec

HP Shield (Allies): blocks 15.5% of Max HP for 3.0 sec

Passive: Healing received +15.0%

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Welcome to the City of Wizards!

We've been waiting for you



🗺️ NEW: Episode 15

NEW LEGENDARY: Moonlight Cookie

NEW EPIC: Milky Way Cookie

Might of the Ancients

NEW Treasure

Let's first simplify the Charge Cookie's rather complex skill. When her skill is cast, stun resistance and DMG Resist buffs are applied, post which the Cookie knocks back the enemy dealing periodic damage. Each enemy that Milky Way attacks will be inflicted with the DEF reduction debuff.

At the end of her animation, she will install an HP Shield on herself and all allies. She will also heal some of the incurred DMG at the end of every skill cast, in addition to her constant passive self-healing. Furthermore, it will heal Milky Way and her allies alike.

There is also a provision for extra DMG, which will be dealt out to enemies with shields. The DEF reduction debuff can be stacked up to a whopping 25x, the maximum for this debuff in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

With her skill, this Charge Cookie doesn't fit the bill for the standard expectations of a Cookie Run: Kingdom player from that category. Popular Charge characters, like Schwarzwalder and Crunchy Chip Cookie, are secondary DMG dealers who also tank for the team. While Milky Way can be an excellent tank, she is unlikely to put up significant DMG numbers.

If players are willing to have her at the Front, knocking back the enemy, healing, and providing important debuffs, Milky Way is an excellent investment.

The new Epic Cookie should ideally belong to the Support class, as it is more geared towards perfectly rounding out a Cookie Run: Kingdom team than anchoring it. Her combo with Moonlight Cookie should be exploited as much as possible before it becomes mainstream in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

