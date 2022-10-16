Does Schwarzwälder live up to the hype in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The BTS Crossover update not only brought with it all the content from the collaboration between Cookie Run: Kingdom and the K-Pop group, it also added a new Charge Cookie, with a skill as unique as his name.

Schwarzwälder, who fans may have already caught several glimpses of in the early stages of world exploration, is an Epic Cookie, and one of Licorice Cookie's many underlings.

He also briefly appeared in an alter ego he created to be able to enter the Hollyberry Kingdom's Princess Contest, as Choco Werehound Princess in the Grandberry Market and Hollyberry Palace storyline.

Read on to find out more about the 14th Charge Cookie to join Cookie Run: Kingdom and whether he is worth your precious Skill Powder and Star Jellies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

Exploring how Schwarzwälder is one of the best choices in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Even from a cursory look at Schwarzwälder's (also known as Choco Werehound Brute) numbers, players will see that the Epic Charge Cookie has a lot to offer, especially in the survivability and damage dealing aspects. (The following numbers are of a maxed out Brute, with his skill upgraded to Lv. 70, and a full Searing Raspberry Build)

HP: 213,331

ATK: 56,931

DEF: 76,497

CRIT%: 15.9%

Overall Power: 253,653

The overall power rating puts the cookie in the highest tier of Cookie Run: Kingdom's vast character library, but what is key here is how these numbers factor into his Choco Chip Hammer ability. Before getting into how effective this skill is in both PvE and PvP, let's go over the numbers:

12 second Cooldown (2 second starting CD)

Regular Attack Stun: 1.0 sec with 50.0% chance

Charge DMG: 79.2%

Hammer DMG: 450% & Stun for 2.5 sec

Hammer Shock Debuff: ATK -5.5% & Extra Skill DMG with Hammer +200.0% for 40.0 sec; stacks up to x3

ATK: +15.0 for 8.0 sec

ATK SPD: +35.0% for 8.0 sec

DMG Resist: +30.0% for 8.0 sec

Other than the Hammer DMG, which is upgraded by a factor of over 200% (reaching 450 from a base DMG rating of 244.9), the rest of the skill remains unchanged even after the ability is maxed out.

The pretty picture that these numbers paint starts looking even better when Choco Brute is brought out into Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvE and PvP. Its high max HP and DEF ratings, combined with a low skill cooldown and solid AoE DMG dealing abilities, make Schwarzwälder an ideal mix of Defense and Charge Cookie characteristics.

Both the Defense and Charge categories are front-position Cookies. When a character is packing the best of both worlds from these groups, it is safe to say that they are set to become one of the most popular Front Cookies in the game.

Cookie Run: Kingdom players looking to change up their frontline can definitely consider Choco Brute, given his ability to take up the dual role of a Tank and secondary DMG dealer.

Interestingly, the character has more in common with the popular Defense Cookie Financier than his fellow Charge characters, with the former focusing on DMG+Healing, and Choco Brute focusing on DMG+Buffs/Debuff.

A solitary Schwarzwälder at the front, with a solid healer and some strong DPSs like Black Pearl and Sea Fairy, will be a meta team in Cookie Run: Kingdom in the time to come. So, players can safely invest their resources in the character who is now being called "Werewolf Cookie done right."

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes