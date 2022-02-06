Which is the best Licorice Cookie Topping in Cookie Run: Kingdom? 

Magic Cookies have a variety of roles in Cookie Run: Kingdom. They have the buffs to support their team, the survivability to anchor their allies, and can be DPS characters as well. This is the main reason players are often confused about which toppings will work best with them.

While there are no toppings that work well with Magic Cookies across the board, players can assess what they want from particular Cookies and decide accordingly. This article will guide players on how they can optimize Licorice Cookie for different Cookie Run: Kingdom runs.

Best toppings to use with Licorice Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Licorice Cookie, currently one of the best Magic Cookies in the game, is mostly used as a secondary DPS character in teams focused on survivability. His "Licorice Servants" ability summons six servants onto the battlefield who attack enemy lines and deal damage.

Licorice Cookie remains secure at either the Mid or Rear position while his servants take the fight, so his survival is a given. Therefore, his topping build should focus on improving his other substats, such as DMG or cooldown.

A popular build that was often seen in Kingdom Arena post his buff was a full Swift Chocolate build.

Swift Chocolate vs Searing Raspberry for Licorice Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The Swift Chocolate build is the standard setup for Licorice in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Epic Cookie Swift Chocolate toppings are relatively easy to find, and a full build with them will reduce the cooldown from 14 seconds to 11 seconds.

If players can upgrade Licorice’s ATK before applying these toppings, they can reduce his 14 second base to 12 via upgrades. These toppings can then take it further down to 10.

Another more recent popular build for Licorice involves using Searing Raspberry toppings to boost his DMG rating. Searing Raspberry toppings are harder to find for Epic classes unless players have full access to levels 10-1 and above.

His base DMG rating stands at 239%, and with a full Swift Chocolate build, it can be amped up to 350%. This puts Licorice in the same league as popular DPS characters like Sorbet Shark.

As mentioned earlier, Magic Cookies like Licorice can perform a variety of roles in Cookie Run: Kingdom. It is up to the players to decide what value they want to get from him in-game. A lower cooldown can boost his utility in a PvP match, but a higher damage rating can make him a Guild Boss and PvE beast.

