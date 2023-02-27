Cream Puff Cookie was one of the first Support characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom to provide a useful combination of healing and ATK, a blend that was later popularized by the likes of Cotton and, more recently, Carol Cookie.

Released alongside the Latte Cookie, the Guild Gacha exclusive was a popular face in the game's meta until new releases, like the ones mentioned above, slowly phased her out of the mainstream.

Interestingly, Cream Puff might just be on her way back into the spotlight, as she received a Magic Candy in the last update, and this article explores whether the addition of the "Extra Cream" skill to the Support Cookie, makes her a viable proposition in today's Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

Should you build Cream Puff Cookie's Magic Candy in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Before getting into what additions the Magic Candy will make to the Cookie, let's go over the Cookie's original substats and skill numbers in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

HP: 224,627

ATK: 45,420

DEF: 62,410

CRIT%: 13

Overall Power: 202,888

The numbers for her 'Jellius Extremus' skill have been provided below:

Single Hit DMG: 557.1% of ATK

Healing: 135.1% of ATK

Successful Spell Single Hit DMG: 1,384.5% of ATK + 100.0% of CRIT DMG

Successful Spell Healing: 297.3% of ATK + 15.0% of CRIT DMG

The rather straightforward and one-dimensional nature of Cream Puff's skill are the major contributors to her unfortunate fall from the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, and that's exactly what the developers sought to address with this Magic Candy.

When players successfully obtain the upgrade, Cream Puff will receive a whole new skill called 'Extra Cream,' adding a plethora of new capabilities to the Support Cookie. These are outlined below:

Passive: CRIT% +25.0%

ATK Up relative to CRIT%: Increases ATK by 1.0% of the Cookie's CRIT% for 15 sec, capped at +37.5%; stacks up to x1

Stun Immunity: 15.0 sec

Cream Buff: 60 sec; stacks up to x2

For each stack of Cream Buff, the bonuses are as follows:

Skill DMG: +15.0% of ATK

Successful Spell Skill DMG: +30.0% of ATK

DMG Resist: +18.5%

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



What about it? 🪄 Yes of course Cream Puff Cookie gets her own magical girl transformation sequenceWhat about it? 🪄 Yes of course Cream Puff Cookie gets her own magical girl transformation sequence 💗 What about it? 🪄✨ https://t.co/Z0thZVD7z0

With every successful spell cast of this Cookie's original 'Jellius Extremus!' skill, players will receive a Cream Buff stack, with the benefits listed above. Right off the bat, it's clear that this new Magic Candy makes the Support character a top choice for the PvE side of Cookie Run: Kingdom as a secondary healer/DPS, particularly for players who have CRIT-heavy teams already.

Another place where Cream Puff will now shine is Cookie Alliance, where she can easily replace Cream Unicorn or Carol in almost every team composition.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

Enjoy Cookie Run: Kingdom's music in the Kingdom's Music Hall!



🗺️ New! Episode 16

🥧 New! Blueberry Pie Cookie

New! Cream Puff Cookie's Magic Candy

Kingdom Music Hall

Arena Statue Showcase Stars light up the night sky and beautiful music fills the air...Enjoy Cookie Run: Kingdom's music in the Kingdom's Music Hall!🗺️ New! Episode 16🥧 New! Blueberry Pie CookieNew! Cream Puff Cookie's Magic CandyKingdom Music HallArena Statue Showcase Stars light up the night sky and beautiful music fills the air... 🎼✨Enjoy Cookie Run: Kingdom's music in the Kingdom's Music Hall! 🏰 🎧🗺️ New! Episode 16🥧 New! Blueberry Pie Cookie🍬 New! Cream Puff Cookie's Magic Candy🎶 Kingdom Music Hall🏆 Arena Statue Showcase https://t.co/BzrFJFsFI5

Her viability on the PvP side of Cookie Run: Kingdom has definitely received a considerable boost, but requires some more buffs to get back to the top tier in the Kingdom Arena.

Her skill's heavy dependence on CRIT% requires players to use the Sweet Apple Jelly topping to get the most out of her, but this means that her rather high cooldown remains unchanged and limits her survivability.

Often times, Cream Puff might not be able to survive long enough to provide any significant value to the match, and even when she does, it will be as a secondary healer to Cookies like Pure Vanilla or BTS Cookie.

All things considered, Squid Ink's Magic Candy still provides more value and should be a priority for Cookie Run: Kingdom players, with Cream Puff's Magic Candy being a close second. If players have excess resources to invest and are looking for someone strictly for Guild Boss and Cookie Alliance, they can definitely go all in on this Support Cookie.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can follow this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes