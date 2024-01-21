Is Cookie Run Kingdom worth playing in 2024?

Released in 2021, Devsisters' Cookie Run Kingdom is an action role-playing gacha game and the sixth title in the Cookie Run series. It features countless Cookies, the title's main characters, and over 200 levels. Its story revolves around how they, who've been brought back to life by a withch, get accustomed to living in their new Kingdom.

Furthermore, players assume the role of Cookies. They embark on a journey to rediscover their lost Ancient Kingdom and save the realm from Dark Enchantress Cookie.

Considering it's been years since Cookie Run Kingdom has been on mobile gaming platforms, you may wonder if it's still relevant in 2024, and in this article, we'll explore the same.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Is Cookie Run Kingdom still relevant in 2024?

A city-building battle simulator and role-playing game (RPG), Cookie Run Kingdom allows you to build your kingdom and collect Cookies via its gacha system to fight against enemies in different modes. These modes include PvP and Guild systems, the Tropical Soda islands, and the main story mode, World Exploration.

The game has vivid cartoonish graphics that add to the fun of playing it. Furthermore, it features countless Cookies, each with unique attributes and an enticing appearance. The developer, Devsisters, also keeps players on their toes by introducing new characters every once in a while.

That said, earning the Legendary Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom is an arduous task. In the title's early days, you could earn these simply by accumulating the required amount of items. However, now this system has been changed, and you must either spend real money to instantly acquire them or keep making a draw and rely on luck, which often exhausts resources.

Like other gacha games, Cookie Run Kingdom also features Pity Point to yield the legendary Cookies when reached. Yet, it could be a tiring task that eventually generates monotonous gameplay, as reaching Pity Point requires tons of resources and time.

That said, Cookie Run Kingdom is certainly worth playing in 2024, and its accomplishments ascertain this argument.

In many countries, the title has been ranked as one of the best in the list of free-to-play RPG games. For instance, in Japan, CRK is ranked as the best free game on the App Store and Google Play store. Moreover, in the United States, it's been ranked third in the free RPG titles category.

Thanks to its free-to-play gacha system, it has garnered a strong fanbase across the globe. It witnesses an average of daily 200,000 active players in a month. Furthermore, these numbers sometimes peak at a million in a single day.

Owing to its strong fanbase and amusing gameplay, you can certainly try your hands on the title. However, you must act with a little patience while grinding for a legendary Cookie.

