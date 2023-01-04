How to get a free Ancient or Legendary Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The recent BTS x Cookie Run: Kingdom collaboration was great news even for players who weren't fans of the band. It brought a massive amount of rewards and mini-events to the game. One of the lesser talked about additions in the update was the "Kingdom Tour Stamp Event," a mini-event wherein players would have to place decor added via the event in their kingdom.

Read on to find out how you can get an Ancient or Legendary Cookie of your choice, completely free, via this Cookie Run: Kingdom event.

Kingdom Tour Stamp Event in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

As the name suggests, the Kingdom Tour Stamp Event revolves around completing various quests and earning Stamps. These quests largely revolve around placing the decorations earned from the BTS Crossover Gacha in one's kingdom and having the band members interact with them.

Cookie Run: Kingdom players can get a total of eight stamps without placing any of the decor. A stamp is awarded for completing the "At Last! Concert Tickets" quest, and one stamp each is awarded when players meet a Band Member in the Crossover Gacha.

A total of 36 Stamps can be earned via this event, with special rewards for when players get their first 10 or 20 and when they complete the event. The first special reward is the "BTS' Kingdom Tour: Stamp Event" profile picture, the second is the "Fantastic Purple Stage," and the third and most exciting one is an "Ancient/Legendary Cookie of choice."

The final reward for completing this event is the only way to get a free Ancient or Legendary Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom. This method will become unavailable when the event ends on January 18, 2023. Hence, players should get to work earning different stamps as soon as possible.

Cookie Run: Kingdom players will require all seven BTS members to be able to get all the stamps. The fastest way to complete the event would be to continuously make as many pulls as players can afford from the BTS Crossover Gacha to get their hands on all the various decorations that the quests demand.

Completing the rhythm stages, redeeming the Riddle Kingdom and other codes if players haven't yet, and finishing all the Daily Missions in the BTSxCRK events are the best ways to get a considerable amount of Army Bombs every day. Players can use Army Bombs to make as many pulls as required from the Gacha.

As for which Cookie players should pick from the special rewards chest they will get for completing the event, it will depend on their current roster. If they don't have any Ancient or Legendary Cookies, the best overall choice is the "2022 Cookie of the Year" winner, Black Pearl Cookie.

Players in need of a good Front Cookie can, of course, go for Dark Cacao, which is good for both PvE and PvP. With her recent buff and popular combo with Sherbet Cookie, Frost Queen is also an excellent choice.

While the choice between these three will be determined by personal preferences and needs, Sea Fairy and Hollyberry Cookie are not viable choices anymore and should be avoided. Pure Vanilla Cookie is also not advisable if players already have a BTS Cookie or Cream Unicorn in their Cookie Run: Kingdom team.

