Cookie Run: Kingdom Update (April 9) - New cookie, events, and more

Devsisters has released the Cookie Run: Kingdom update and introduced a lot of new content, such as Street Urchin cookie, Cuckoo Town Square event, Strawberry Crepe Cookie's Magic Candy, and a few other changes in the in-game Decor Shop. Drumming up the gaming community, the developer released the full breakdown of the patch in the game's Discord server a few days back.

This article further discusses the Cookie Run: Kingdom update's feature.

Cookie Run: Kingdom update (April 9) explored

The Cookie Run: Kingdom update was released on April 9, 2024, at 14:00 (GMT+9) following a short maintenance break that lasted until 17:30 (GMT+9).

Following is the patch's full breakdown:

1) Cuckoo Town Square events

Spiky Tornado Race

This event involves running in the Spiky Tornado Race and finishing missions for each difficulty level. Every mission can be cleared repeatedly and has its own requirements and rewards.

Note that to unlock higher difficulty levels, you must finish lower ones.

Strawberry Crepe Cookie's cake shop

The update has introduced Strawberry Crepe Cookie's cake shop in the Town Square, wherein you can accumulate ingredient data and help the cookie decorate tasty cakes for other cookies. Note that this cake shop's mini-game is accessible via the event page or the building in the Town Square. The cake shop will be available from April 13, 00:00 to April 26, 23:59 (GMT+9).

Completing tasks in the cake shop will reward you with Sweet n' Shiny Strawberry Coins, which can also be collected from Satisfaction Hearts received via Cookies, who will send them to you if they like your baked cake.

These collected Sweet n' Shiny Strawberry Coins are used to purchase items available at the Strawberry Coin Shop.

2) Street Urchin cookie

Street Urchin is a bomber cookie who rides a motorbike, with which she tramples her enemies, dealing lethal damage and inflicting Stun and splash damage, provided the enemy is affected by Burn.

When her critical hit percentage increases, she places Burn and Fire-type damage amplification debuff on enemies. Moreover, when the cookie or her allies are inflicted with Burn, her Fire-type damage increases.

The cookie is also adept at resisting enemies' interrupting effects while using her skills.

3) Strawberry Crepe Cookie's Magic Candy

The Cookie Run: Kingdom update has introduced Magic Candy for Strawberry Crepe Cookie, granting crepe energy to the cookie that allows her to push away enemies, reduces their movement speed, and inflicts Stun on them. Moreover, Magic Candy applies Damage Resist buff and HP Shields to the cookie and two allies with the highest ATK.

Like Stree Urchin Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, Strawberry Crepe Cookie will now also be able to resist interrupting effects owing to Magic Candy.

4) Decor Shop

The Cookie Run: Kingdom update has added a Hot tag for Decor Shop themes.