The best toppings for Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom players looking to pick up more wins in the arena will want to know which toppings they should equip their best cookies with.

Cookie Run: Kingdom has recently shot up in popularity, so much that it is one of the most popular mobile games on the Play Store. While it does have a kingdom management aspect, much of the game follows the typical Gacha game formula, ala Fire Emblem Heroes.

As such, there is a game mode where cookies can compete against each other, and there are several toppings that players should equip to give them a competitive edge.

Which toppings should Cookie Run: Kingdom players equip?

Before going over the best toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom, there are two concepts gamers need to be familiar with: set bonuses and subsets.

Cookies can equip up to five toppings once they reach level 30. While users can undoubtedly run five different toppings, running multiple of the same topping could give that cookie a set bonus that buffs it even more.

For example, a common Solid Almond will buff the cookie’s damage resistance by 1%. If that cookie equips five, however, they get a bonus damage resistance of 5%. Some of these bonuses make running three or even five of the same topping worth it.

Also, subsets are smaller buffs that come with different toppings. If the topping is Epic, it will have three subsets, whereas Rare toppings have two and Common toppings only have one. Epic toppings are going to be hot commodities in this game since they can add several boosts at once.

Certain toppings can get subsets that offer more boosts (Image vis Devsisters)

Although there are ten to choose from, there are three dominant toppings that players should run in Cookie Run: Kingdom: Solid Almond, Searing Raspberry, and Swift Chocolate.

Searing Raspberry gives cookies a flat Attack buff, great for damage dealers. It offers a set bonus if three or five are equipped. On most offensive cookies, though, the best thing to do is equip it with the full five Searing Raspberries.

Solid Almond, on the other hand, is for the tanks of the team. It increases the resistance to damage a cookie can have. The only way to get the set bonus from this is by equipping five of them, but this is totally fine.

Finally, the Swift Chocolate reduces the cooldown of the holder’s moves. Basically, Cookie Run: Kingdom players will want to equip this on characters with abilities that they want to be using often.

For example, Sea Fairy’s Soaring Compassion stuns five enemies at one time, so if the cooldown on this is lowered, gamers can stun enemies more often for their more offensive units.

