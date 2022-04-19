5 streamers who were banned for showing things they didn't intend to on livestream

Twitch stars often find themselves making mistakes while streaming. It's only natural, as everyone makes an error from time to time. The difference is that they're broadcasting their daily lives for prolonged hours at a time. Whether it was opening the wrong file or a wardrobe malfunction, these mistakes can lead to bans from the platform.

In this list, we're looking at five streamers who accidentally showed something on stream and got punished for it.

5 streamers who were banned for accidentally showing explicit content on livestream

1) Alinity

Natalia "Alinity" received a ban from Twitch on April 25, 2020 after having a wardrobe malfunction live on stream. After originally giving herself a self-imposed ban, she later received a 24-hour one from Twitch for the incident.

However, this wasn't without controversy. Many, including the streamer herself, had to lobby for a ban before the company acted. Multiple sections of the community have criticized how Alinity has seemed to skirt past punishment from the platform for more serious offenses.

Most notably, she has been accused of animal cruelty for flinging her cat as well as making it drink alcohol on stream. Alinity returned to streaming three days after the incident, though she joked on Twitter that the ban should've been longer.

2) Clix

Cody "Clix" is a Fortnite pro player and streamer. Signed with NRG Esports, he has accrued a tremendous fortune in tournament winnings alone. However, there was a brief moment where the future didn't seem too bright for the 17-year-old pro.

In 2021, Clix received an indefinite suspension from Twitch for a nude photo that appeared on his PC's files while he was streaming. At the time, he quickly noticed the mistake and moved on from it. Given the indefinite nature of the suspension, there is a possibility that this ban could've been permanent.

Fans took to Twitter lobbying for the Fortnite player to be unbanned. NRG Esports also stepped in, and the ban was lifted shortly after.

3) Dr DisRespect

PC Gamer @pcgamer After a 14-day suspension for an ill-advised E3 stunt, Dr Disrespect is back on Twitch buff.ly/2X6q3qW After a 14-day suspension for an ill-advised E3 stunt, Dr Disrespect is back on Twitch buff.ly/2X6q3qW https://t.co/a90xxalpHD

Although Dr DisRespect's current indefinite ban from Twitch has been much more noteworthy in recent years, the streamer has received suspensions in the past for his conduct on stream.

At E3 in 2019, Doc was livestreaming from the convention when he needed to use the restroom. Upon finding one, the streamer was followed by his cameraman. This was Doc's first IRL stream, so perhaps he was unaware that taking a camera into the restroom was not only against Twitch community guidelines, but also a violation of California's state penal codes.

He received a 14-day suspension for the mistake at E3.

4) Forsen

Sebastian "Forsen" received a ban in 2020 because he opened a link from a viewer that included an explicit GIF of a horse. The ban's duration was indefinite.

While the suspension seemed harsher due to previous bans imposed on the streamer that year, the news sparked a conversation about double standards with other popular streamers. Pokimane had a similar situation happen to her, but received no suspension from Twitch.

The indefinite ban ended up lasting one month.

5) xQc

Forsen isn't the only streamer to be sent explicit animal content while livestreaming. Felix "xQc" also received a ban for an abhorrent video he opened on stream.

Unlike Forsen, the Canadian streamer only received a 24-hour suspension for the incident. Perhaps this could be interpreted as another double standard, as xQc is one of the most followed channels on Twitch. He has received numerous bans from the platform in the past, but the longest one only lasted one week.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul