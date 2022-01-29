"I did break the game": xQc handed 24-hour ban on the NoPixel GTA RP server

Earlier today, as xQc started his daily live stream, he addressed viewers about how he broke the Grand Theft Auto Roleplay server NoPixel and was handed a 24 hour ban for the antics.

Félix has been deep into GTA RP streams for quite a while now. He was talking with the admins of the server and he found out that he was banned for a day due to his shenanigans.

“Well, in all fairness though, I did break the game.”

xQc from GTA RP NoPixel server for 24 hours for spamming chat

Félix had just begun his stream and the first issue he addressed was why he got banned on the popular NoPixel GTA 5 server. The reason for this was that he spammed and exploited the chat feature in the game. He also said that this feature was very funny for him to spam.

He started off with talking about how he logged in to the game and found out he was banned. He was talking with his chat about it and said:

“But then, I was talking to the admins and I was like, I wonder why.”

Felix then continued by saying he checked the ban log sheet and saw a clip attached to it. He was not surprised by the ban he received:

“I check the log and I login and I am banned for 24 hours. I am pretty sure. So I guess that’s where we are at.”

He grinned and laughed while looking at his Twitch chat and went on to say that he did deserve the ban which he received:

“ I did.. I did break the game. So um, sorry about that.”

He then showed a clip of himself as he created havoc in the game. He spammed the in-game chat with dozens of messages at once. The police role players in the game became annoyed by this behavior which resulted in the 24-hour ban on his account.

xQc’s chat has a hilarious reaction to his temporary ban

The audience in his chat were relived to see him get banned on the NoPixel server and were all laughing and spammed the “Troll Face” emoticon. Many people in his chat also said that he deserved this ban.

xQc's chat as he describes the reasoning behind his ban (Images via Twitch/xQcOW)

Félix “xQc” Lengyel is a Canadian Twitch streamer and ex-professional Overwatch player. He is one of the biggest content creators on the purple platform.

Felix is currently the 3rd most popular streamer on Twitch, with a huge following of 9.9 million followers and 77k average daily viewers. He streams GTA RP, Minecraft and Overwatch, amongst various other games.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan