“Maybe this is why the incels hate me”: Pokimane lets loose at a viewer in intimidating fashion

Imane “Pokimane” Anys faces hundreds of trolls on a daily basis. However, her reply to one on her latest livestream has amazed and amused her viewers.

Pokimane is among the biggest streamers on Twitch. Often called the "face of Twitch," her popularity has also resulted in her being a target for disruptive viewers. However, Pokimane remains witty with her remarks and manages to bring the entertainment factor out of such incidents.

After responding to the viewer in a somewhat intimidating fashion, Pokimane seemed to have an epiphany:

"Maybe this is why the incels hate me so much."

huge thank you to everyone who spoke up today (especially other streamers)

let's make streaming inclusive for all! the hate that women receive within gaming has become so normalized, but we need to make it clear to our communities & platforms that it is absolutely not okay.

Pokimane sends her troll a strong-worded reply

While interacting with her viewers during her latest "Just Chatting" stream, Poki noticed a comment in her chat. The viewer, "AMG_Udai", commented:

"Shut up you entitled Female dog!"

Determined to teach the troll a lesson, Pokimane paused her story to write an elaborate, strong-worded reply to the message. Expressing her feelings, Poki started off by insulting the user, saying they would never get a romantic partner.

"Sorry, I'm doing the Lord's work, hold on- 'I want you to know you will never pull, you will never get b****. You will never have a bad b**** on your arm.'"

With intense focus, Poki continued her response. Calling the user's existence 'insignificant', she elaborated on how she perceived them. Poki even employed the chat's help when she could not find the right alternative to the word 'invaluable'.

pokimane @pokimanelol don’t kill the part of you that’s cringe, kill the part that cringes don’t kill the part of you that’s cringe, kill the part that cringes 😤

"I want you to know, someone like me, in the middle of the street, wouldn't even think twice to have my peripheral vision come near your invaluable- no sorry... Insignificant! - your insignificant existence as an absolute piece of s*** human being."

While half her chat cheered Poki on, the other half, in an exaggerated sense, tried to discourage her from annihilating the troll. Ending her message on a simple note, Poki expressed her immense disappointment at the viewer for using her platform to spread such hate.

"And I feel bad for you, son."

After sending out her reply, Poki seemed to have a sudden realization. Examining the nature of her message, she jokingly exclaimed:

"Maybe this is why the incels hate me so much."

Fans cheered on Poki's intimidating response

Fans enjoyed the display of Poki's temperament while dealing with the viewer. Several mocked the troll while aiding Poki in framing her message.

Poki's response to a troll in her Twitch chat (Image via Twitch)

The Reddit post was deleted soon after the clip was posted, thus, no more reactions were available.

Viewers in Poki's stream react to her message (Image via Twitch)

The Offline TV star has had a rocky start to her 2022. She has been at the center of controversies and also received her first Twitch ban. Despite this, she continues to be one of the fastest-growing streamers on the platform.

