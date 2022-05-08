"It's really uncomfortable and creepy"- Valkyrae reacts to fans shipping her with male friends

Rachel, popularly known as Valkyrae, recently reacted to fans shipping her with male friends. Shipping streamers and online content creators is an all-time favorite hobby of fans. And Valkyae is the most common victim of this practice.
Amidst all this wild shipping, many streamers have had to face a lot of criticism and backlash. And that's precisely what Rae addressed in her most recent tweet. Expressing her anger towards all the wild assumptions, she noted:
"Please stop shipping me w/ friends. It's really uncomfortable and creepy."
Valkyrae reacts to being shipped with her male friends
Valkyrae is one of the most prominent female content creators in the streaming world. With over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.9 million followers on Instagram, Rae has truly made her mark in the gaming community.
Naturally, with such a huge fan base, people want to know more about her personal life, especially her relationship status.
That's precisely why Rae often gets shipped to different online content creators and streamers. She has been linked to multiple streamers throughout her streaming journey. From Sykkuno to Dream to Corpse Husband, the streamer has been paired with almost every person she has collaborated with. But as can be seen in the tweet, the YouTuber is not ready to talk about her personal matters publicly yet.
As per the streamer herself, getting shipped with every male friend is creepy and uncomfortable. It also hampers their friendship on a greater level.
This is not the first time she has spoken against this serious matter. Back in February 2021, when she was shipped with Minecraft streamer Dream, the YouTuber came forward to clear out everything and even shut down all the wild rumors.
Needless to say, the tweet itself was filled with frustration and quite direct in its message. However, Rae cannot be blamed as getting shipped with every other friend is pretty disturbing. Unlike in most situations like this, where the majority of the streamers don't really react to these ships, it seems like the YouTuber was simply done with it. At this point, it's still unclear if there was anything in particular which triggered the tweet.
Fans react to Valkyrae's recent tweet
As expected, the YouTuber's recent tweet elicited quite a few interesting reactions from viewers. The majority of viewers can be seen respecting Rae's opinion on the matter. Some of the reactions read:
Fans keep pestering streamers with possible ships and end up being 'stans' of said ships. However, some streamers end up getting way more shipped than others, and as a result, fans get desperately attached to their relationship.