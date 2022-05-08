"It's really uncomfortable and creepy"- Valkyrae reacts to fans shipping her with male friends

Rachel, popularly known as Valkyrae, recently reacted to fans shipping her with male friends. Shipping streamers and online content creators is an all-time favorite hobby of fans. And Valkyae is the most common victim of this practice.

Amidst all this wild shipping, many streamers have had to face a lot of criticism and backlash. And that's precisely what Rae addressed in her most recent tweet. Expressing her anger towards all the wild assumptions, she noted:

"Please stop shipping me w/ friends. It's really uncomfortable and creepy."

Valkyrae reacts to being shipped with her male friends

rae☀️ @itsraechill Please stop shipping me w/ friends.



It’s really uncomfortable & creepy. Literally EVERY guy friend I interact with comes with some random anonymous account/s making not only the worst/wildest assumptions but they get mad when I’m not interacting with their “favorite”. Insanity. Please stop shipping me w/ friends. It’s really uncomfortable & creepy. Literally EVERY guy friend I interact with comes with some random anonymous account/s making not only the worst/wildest assumptions but they get mad when I’m not interacting with their “favorite”. Insanity.

Valkyrae is one of the most prominent female content creators in the streaming world. With over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.9 million followers on Instagram, Rae has truly made her mark in the gaming community.

Naturally, with such a huge fan base, people want to know more about her personal life, especially her relationship status.

That's precisely why Rae often gets shipped to different online content creators and streamers. She has been linked to multiple streamers throughout her streaming journey. From Sykkuno to Dream to Corpse Husband, the streamer has been paired with almost every person she has collaborated with. But as can be seen in the tweet, the YouTuber is not ready to talk about her personal matters publicly yet.

As per the streamer herself, getting shipped with every male friend is creepy and uncomfortable. It also hampers their friendship on a greater level.

This is not the first time she has spoken against this serious matter. Back in February 2021, when she was shipped with Minecraft streamer Dream, the YouTuber came forward to clear out everything and even shut down all the wild rumors.

Needless to say, the tweet itself was filled with frustration and quite direct in its message. However, Rae cannot be blamed as getting shipped with every other friend is pretty disturbing. Unlike in most situations like this, where the majority of the streamers don't really react to these ships, it seems like the YouTuber was simply done with it. At this point, it's still unclear if there was anything in particular which triggered the tweet.

Fans react to Valkyrae's recent tweet

As expected, the YouTuber's recent tweet elicited quite a few interesting reactions from viewers. The majority of viewers can be seen respecting Rae's opinion on the matter. Some of the reactions read:

who is rosie @borahaeamii @Jayekaye13 @itsraechill Yeah but you have to realize it’s weird ??? Platonic relationships exist. And if someone says they’re just friends than that is that! Respect other people. No matter who ppl ship it doesn’t change the fact their still just friends 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ @Jayekaye13 @itsraechill Yeah but you have to realize it’s weird ??? Platonic relationships exist. And if someone says they’re just friends than that is that! Respect other people. No matter who ppl ship it doesn’t change the fact their still just friends 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

bhavita 💻🤞🏼 @BhavitaWasTaken @itsraechill Sorry you & everyone who go thru with it everyday. Fact that we've to explain this is so ...! People see an interaction & jump to the wildest assumptions,they dont see an interaction & jump again to wildest, against their fav. People dont understand friendships & boundaries :( @itsraechill Sorry you & everyone who go thru with it everyday. Fact that we've to explain this is so ...! People see an interaction & jump to the wildest assumptions,they dont see an interaction & jump again to wildest, against their fav. People dont understand friendships & boundaries :(

Joan☀️ @JoanCabMon1 @itsraechill Respect to be respected. Normalize friendships between a boy and a girl, don't assume that they're in a relationship just because @itsraechill Respect to be respected. Normalize friendships between a boy and a girl, don't assume that they're in a relationship just because

zee💋 | Jenlisa AU 📌 @whoopsierosie @itsraechill Btw what’s the context? I didn’t watch last irl stream bcs i have something to do today. Someone mind to fill me in? @itsraechill Btw what’s the context? I didn’t watch last irl stream bcs i have something to do today. Someone mind to fill me in?

Nicholas @Darkninja1712 @itsraechill But can I ship you with poki lol @itsraechill But can I ship you with poki lol

Sykkcrazy @james874352211 Do they not get it?!? @itsraechill D: this is so disgusting wth :( Just because a girl gets along with a dude and Is friends with them or is polite with them does NOT mean they are dating! >:(Do they not get it?!? @itsraechill D: this is so disgusting wth :( Just because a girl gets along with a dude and Is friends with them or is polite with them does NOT mean they are dating! >:( ❗️❗️⁉️ Do they not get it?!? https://t.co/tfH0bSI6w7

𓆩 may 𓆪 🍞 @jodistoast @itsraechill @Valkyrae this! and dont get mad saying “oh im just saying they look good together” like ok? no one asked you can literally keep that to yourself. there is no need saying it infront of the people you “think” look good together and making them uncomfortable. @itsraechill @Valkyrae this! and dont get mad saying “oh im just saying they look good together” like ok? no one asked you can literally keep that to yourself. there is no need saying it infront of the people you “think” look good together and making them uncomfortable.

monsterussy🤭🏂🎗 @ta1lbone @itsraechill Literally it’s like people can’t comprehend people of the opposite gender are allowed to be friends without dating. Why do people automatically jump to the assumption “Oh, they must be dating.” it’s ridiculous. RESPECT PEOPLES BOUNDARIES!!! I promise it’s not that hard. @itsraechill Literally it’s like people can’t comprehend people of the opposite gender are allowed to be friends without dating. Why do people automatically jump to the assumption “Oh, they must be dating.” it’s ridiculous. RESPECT PEOPLES BOUNDARIES!!! I promise it’s not that hard.

Zaid Arafath @ArafathZaid @itsraechill Sorry that this keeps happening to you, your friends and other streamers. Some people dont understand that people can be friends without anything sexual being involved. It has gotten soo much worse that you had to bring this matter up. @itsraechill Sorry that this keeps happening to you, your friends and other streamers. Some people dont understand that people can be friends without anything sexual being involved. It has gotten soo much worse that you had to bring this matter up.

n ୨୧·*·˚ @luminousdove @itsraechill I’m so sorry that you have this happening to you. I don’t understand why people have the want to ship other people together, it’s always been creepy and weird all around and it’ll always be creepy and weird. Sending lots of love 🖤 @itsraechill I’m so sorry that you have this happening to you. I don’t understand why people have the want to ship other people together, it’s always been creepy and weird all around and it’ll always be creepy and weird. Sending lots of love 🖤

Yunalescka ☾ @YunalesckaGames @itsraechill Shipping this way? Wtf people are messed and here I thought fictional characters were bad sometimes. I’m sorry Rae. @itsraechill Shipping this way? Wtf people are messed and here I thought fictional characters were bad sometimes. I’m sorry Rae.

cas :D @raempostor @itsraechill opposite genders can have relationships that is purely platonic. it's very weird that u breathe the same air as ur friend and people speculate that it is something more than friendship. i'm so sorry u and ur friends have to deal w this :/ @itsraechill opposite genders can have relationships that is purely platonic. it's very weird that u breathe the same air as ur friend and people speculate that it is something more than friendship. i'm so sorry u and ur friends have to deal w this :/

Chittardhar @Chittardhar18 @itsraechill Do these people have any work to do?. How they can just jump instantly on weird assumptions. They are the people who only watch just for a little time and jump on an assumption. Most people who watch content daily know that it is nothing, just friendship. @itsraechill Do these people have any work to do?. How they can just jump instantly on weird assumptions. They are the people who only watch just for a little time and jump on an assumption. Most people who watch content daily know that it is nothing, just friendship.

Fans keep pestering streamers with possible ships and end up being 'stans' of said ships. However, some streamers end up getting way more shipped than others, and as a result, fans get desperately attached to their relationship.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan